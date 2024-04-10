Polish Priest Jailed for Throwing Wild Orgy Where Male Prostitute Died After Overdosing on Erectile Dysfunction Pills

A Polish priest was sentenced to 18 months in jail for sex and drug crimes, state news agency PAP reported on Tuesday, after an incident in which a man reportedly collapsed during an orgy at his home.

As reported by Reuters, a man collapsed at the party after taking too many erectile dysfunction pills. According to media reports, the man was a prostitute.

Paramedics Were Denied Entry into Tomasz's Home Following the Man's Death

One of the partygoers called an ambulance, but when paramedics arrived they were refused entry and were only able to attend to the man after police were called, according to the reports.

The priest, referred to as Tomasz Z, was sentenced for sexual offences, supplying drugs and failing to provide assistance to a person in danger of loss of life or serious bodily harm. He was also ordered to pay the victim 15,000 zlotys ($3,820) in damages and to pay several thousand zlotys to a fund set up to help the victims of crime.

Bishop of the Diocese Stepped Down, Tomasz Z Discharged from Clergy in the Wake of the Scandal

Due to the nature of the case the trial took place behind closed doors, PAP reported. The agency cited sources as saying there will be no appeal.

The Diocese of Sosnowiec in southwest Poland has been engulfed in scandal since reports of the sex party in the town of Dabrowa Gornicza emerged last year.

The bishop of the diocese stepped down, the Vatican said at the time, without giving a reason for his resignation. Tomasz Z was discharged from the clergy last year after the media reports.

In a similar incident, an Italian priest was sentenced to three years in prison in late 2021 for stealing nearly $120K from the church to buy drugs for gay sex parties he hosted, as previously reported.