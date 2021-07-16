Who was Dahlia Sky? Pornstar, 31, Found Dead with Gunshot Wounds in Vehicle Amid Cancer Battle

Adult entertainer Dahlia Sky was found dead in a vehicle in Los Angeles a little over two weeks ago, just a month shy of her 32nd birthday.

Sky died on June 30 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to her head, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. Investigators believe the investigation is leaning towards "suicide" and there was no evidence of foul play.

Who was Dahlia Sky?

Sky was a 10-year veteran of the adult industry, racking up about 600 credits over the course of her career, according to the Internet Adult Film Database. Sky performed for leading porn studios including Kink.com, Girlsway, Brazzers, Cherry Pimps, Hustler, Penthouse, Elegant Angel, Evil Angel, Mile High Media and others.

Sky originally entered the adult industry as Bailey Blue and had also done mainstream modelling and played small parts in mainstream films.

Sky was Battling Stage 4 Breast Cancer, Struggling with Depression

The adult performer revealed on social media in March that she had been diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast and was battling depression at the time of her death. A GoFundMe page set up by her family said she was living in her car in the Northridge section of the San Fernando Valley at the time of her death.

Sky Remembered as a 'Beautiful Soul'

Following her passing, the porn industry paid tribute to the adult star on social media.

"I had the opportunity to direct many many talented performers during my time with Wicked. Dahlia Sky was one of my absolute favorites. She was also a friend. I am heartbroken to hear of her passing. She is the third death I've learned of in the last 24 hours. Life is so fragile," Stormy Daniels tweeted.

"I'm so at a loss for words. Dahlia, I'm so happy I got to know you. You will be missed so much. Rest In Peace," Abella Danger wrote.

"During her last year I spoke to her several times about life. It was not an easy ride for her," said Hans — the mononymous owner of JHP Films, which co-produced some of Sky's previous work, including the JHP/Concoxxxion release Always Dahlia Sky, said in a statement to Adult Video News. "This will take a long time to get over, if it's even possible. Dahlia Sky, you beautiful soul, you funny, complicated and warm-hearted friend! I am going to miss you so much."

"She was super funny and she had a big heart, but unfortunately her battle with breast cancer took a toll on her mental health and she struggled with depression, as most people would," producer Axel Braun told AVN of Sky. "My heart goes out to her family and loved ones, we lost a beautiful soul."

The news of Sky's death comes a week after Russian pornstar, Kristina Lisina, who went by the stage name Kris the Foxx, plunged to her death from a residential tower, as previously reported. Last month, another adult entertainer, Dakota Skye, was found dead by her husband inside a recreational vehicle after being bullied on social media for posing topless in front of a George Floyd mural.