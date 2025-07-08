Who Was Chloe Childress? Teen Counselor Who Was 'Loving and Mentoring' Children at Camp Mystic Killed Saving Them During Texas Floods

A teenage camp counselor, who had been looking forward to a summer "loving and mentoring" children under her watch, was one of the girls killed when record-breaking flash floods tore through a Christian camp in Texas over the weekend, her family shared the heartbreaking news on Monday.

Chloe Childress, 19, was among the at least 26 campers and staff members from Camp Mystic — an all-girls Christian summer camp located in Hunt — who lost their lives when the Guadalupe River surged more than 26 feet in less than an hour early Friday morning. The devastating flash flood has also claimed the lives of at least 89 people across the nearby area.

Died Saving Others

"Returning as a counselor to the place she loved so dearly, Chloe was looking forward to dedicating her summer days to loving and mentoring young girls at Camp Mystic," Childress' heartbroken family said in a statement.

The Houston teen, who had only been at the camp for a few days, "lived a beautiful life that saturated those around her with contagious joy, unending grace, and abiding faith," her family shared.

"While we know that her joy is now eternal and her faith has become sight, our hearts are shattered by this loss and the similar heartbreak of other families like ours."

Childress was co-president of the honor council at The Kinkaid School, her high school, participated in varsity cross country, and started a club focused on helping senior citizens, according to her LinkedIn profile

Head of School Jonathan Eades told ABC News that the recent graduate "lost her life upholding this selfless and fierce commitment to others." "A loyal and beloved friend to all who knew her, Chloe led with empathy. Her honesty gave others the courage to speak up. Her resilience helped others push through. Her joy, so present in all the little things, reminded all who knew her to keep showing up with heart," he said.

Unfulfilled Dreams

Childress was set to begin her studies at the University of Texas at Austin this fall. Governor Greg Abbott said on Sunday that 41 people were officially listed as missing across the state, with the possibility that more people have yet to be identified.

Hundreds of young girls were attending Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp located along the river, and many others were vacationing in the rural area to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend.

Residents are now questioning why authorities failed to issue flood warnings until 1:18 p.m. on July 3—the day the storms began—and initially labeled them as merely "moderate."

The National Weather Service didn't upgrade the alert to a flash flood warning until 1 a.m. on Friday, declaring a Flash Flood Emergency by 4:30 a.m.

However, by that time, floodwaters were already rushing into people's homes. Many Texans believe the delayed warnings led to the high death toll.