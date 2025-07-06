Dramatic Video Captures Moment Woman Clinging to Tree Branch after Being Swept 20 Miles Downstream During Texas Floods Is Rescued [WATCH]

Dramatic video captured the moment emergency workers rescued a young woman after she was dragged 20 miles down the Guadalupe River by powerful floodwaters in Texas. Photos showed the terrified woman clinging to tree branches as the swollen rapids surged below her during the deadly Fourth of July floods.

The 22-year-old woman, whose identity has yet not been revealed, was found desperately hanging onto the branches of a Cypress tree, high above the ground, as powerful floodwaters raged beneath her, according to KENS5. A nearby homeowner in Center Point heard her cries for help and quickly came to her rescue—just in time. Luckily the woman was saved in time.

Surviving the Force of the Nature

"I hear you, I see you," the homeowner reassured the woman, according to the local news station. The man, whose name was not revealed, tried calling 911, but there was no response from the inundated emergency hotline.

Unable to get through to emergency services, the man ran into the street and flagged down nearby first responders who were already involved in search and rescue efforts.

Rescue teams launched boats to locate the woman, who had been trapped in the tree for several hours.

By the time they arrived, the floodwaters had receded by about 10 feet, and the woman had to take a leap of faith, jumping from the tree into the waiting boat.

The unidentified woman miraculously survived with only minor cuts and bruises—an incredible outcome given that she was swept across four dams and narrowly avoided being hit by refrigerators and cars carried by the floodwaters.

She had been camping with her parents and other relatives at a campground in Ingram when the rapidly rising river tore her from her tent, according to KENS5.

Her family tried to flee in a vehicle, but it too was swept away by the raging waters.

It remains unknown whether the woman's family made it out alive.

Young Lives Lost

At least two of the missing girls from Camp Mystic were found dead during the overnight search and rescue operations in Texas on Friday, according to family and local reports. Renee Smajstrla, 8, and Janie Hunt, 9, were among as many as 25 campers swept away by the devastating flash floods in the Guadalupe River.

"Thank you to all our friends and family for all the prayers and outreach. Renee has been found and while not the outcome we prayed for, the social media outreach likely assisted the first responders in helping to identify her so quickly," her uncle wrote on Facebook along with a picture of the young girl.

"We are thankful she was with her friends and having the time of her life, as evidenced by this picture from yesterday. She will forever be living her best life at Camp Mystic. Please continue to pray for the other families in Kerrville."

Janie was also found dead, according to Corpus Christi Crónica. The 9-year-old's mother told CNN on Friday that she hadn't received any information about her daughter's whereabouts since the flood struck the camp.

"We are just praying," Janie's mother had said.

It remains unclear whether any other campers have been confirmed dead, but local reports suggest that some of the girls were rescued and taken to centers where they could be reunited with their families.

So far, 24 people have been confirmed dead, including Heart O' the Hills Director Jane Ragsdale.

Between 23 and 25 girls from the Christian overnight camp—which welcomes girls aged 7 to 17—were carried away by the powerful floods early Friday morning, including several who had been inside cabins that were swept away.

The National Weather Service said that the Guadalupe River—which runs alongside Camp Mystic in the San Antonio suburb of Hunt—surged over 20 feet within just 90 minutes, marking the worst flooding the area has experienced since 1987.

A flood warning was issued at 4 a.m., when most residents were still asleep.

Search efforts continued into Saturday morning as rainfall continued across Hill County. Officials warned that the risk of additional flash flooding remained high, with alerts in place from San Antonio to Waco for the next 24 to 48 hours.

The Guadalupe River also flooded parts of Kerr County in 1987, sweeping away a church bus and killing 10 teenagers.

Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly said that the campgrounds currently lack an official warning system.