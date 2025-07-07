Richard Eastland: Hero Camp Mystic Director Confirmed Dead While Trying to Save Young Girls During Devastating Texas Floods

Camp Mystic co-owner Richard "Dick" Eastland has been confirmed among the dead while heroically trying to save campers from being carried away by the deadly floodwaters in Texas. Eastland, 70, lost his life while attempting to save campers from the catastrophic floodwaters that swept through Texas on July 4.

At least 11 girls and one counselor remain missing from Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas, after the rushing floodwaters tore through the private Christian summer camp for girls, claiming the lives of five campers. The death toll has climbed to 59, including 21 children, after the Guadalupe River rose as much as 30 feet above its normal level during Friday's flood.

Real Hero

Eastland had been part of the private Christian girls' camp since purchasing it in 1974 and had served as its director. The camp director's wife, Tweety, was found safe at their home, according to Texas Public Radio.

Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly told the Washington Post that Eastland, a father of four, died in a helicopter while being rushed to a hospital in Houston.

His nephew confirmed his death in a Facebook post.

"It doesn't surprise me at all that his last act of kindness and sacrifice was working to save the lives of campers," The Kerrville Daily Times guest columnist and former camper Paige Sumner said in a tribute to Eastland.

"Dick was the father figure to all of us while we were away from home at Camp Mystic for six weeks.

"He was the father of four amazing boys, but he had hundreds of girls each term who looked up to him like a dad. I would never have taken a fishing class if it wasn't taught by my new friend Dick."

Family Devastated

Eastland used to teach fishing to the younger campers, and former attendees remembered him as a warm, grandfather-like presence. Both he and his wife were highly respected by the campers and were often spotted teaching or roaming around the campgrounds.

The couple has 11 grandchildren, and several of their children and their spouses are actively involved in running the camp.

Their eldest son, Richard, oversees the kitchen operations, while their youngest son, Edward, and his wife serve as directors of Camp Mystic Guadalupe River, as mentioned on the camp's website.

Both Eastland and his wife attended the University of Texas at Austin and live on the camp property.

Eastland represented the third generation of his family to lead the all-girls Christian summer camp, which was founded in 1926.

Eastland had previously battled and survived brain cancer, according to the Kerrville Daily Times. He also served on the Hunt Independent School District Board and was formerly a coach for both the West Kerr County Little League and the West Kerr County Little Dribblers, the outlet reported.

At least 23 girls from the camp are still unaccounted for.

Authorities have confirmed that the flood death toll has risen to 59, including 21 children who were swept away by the raging waters. At the time the flooding began on Friday, around 750 campers were present at the camp.