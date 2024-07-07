Who Was Chase Garvey? Kentucky Gunman Who Shot Dead His Ex-Girlfriend and Three Others Before Turning Gun on Himself Sexually Abused Girl Earlier

The suspect in the murder of four people at a pool party in Kentucky has been identified as a 21-year-old sex offender who also killed his ex-girlfriend before committing suicide. The shooter, Chase Garvey, 21, left the scene in his car but later crashed. Police were called to the 2600 block of Ridgecrest Drive in Florence around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers found four dead and three critically injured, who were transported to the ICU at a hospital. Officers found Garvey dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The four victims Garvey have been identified as Melissa Parrett, 44, Delaney Eary, 19, Shane Miller, 20, and Hayden Rybicki, 20.

Maniac on Killing Spree

According to sources from Channel3 NOW, Eary was Garvey's ex-girlfriend. The Parrett family, who owned the home where the party took place, were hosting a pool party to celebrate a birthday.

Florence Police Chief Jeff Mallery said at a press conference on Saturday afternoon that Garvey was not invited to the party but had shown up anyway.

Mallery also noted that Garvey was known to the attendees and that the initial investigation indicated he acted alone. Photos on Garvey's social media show him holding a sniper rifle, a handgun, and a shotgun.

Garvey was already known to the police prior to Saturday's shooting, having been arrested and charged in 2021 for the rape of a 13-year-old girl.

In April last year, he received a five-year probation sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.

Long Rap Sheet

According to a Fox19 report at the time, the victim told police she had been communicating with Garvey on Snapchat weeks before the incident occurred.

The report indicates that the girl informed Garvey she was 13, and they met at an apartment complex in his car. The girl told the police that she expressed to Garvey that she "didn't want to do anything sexual," but he held her hands down and raped her.

At the time, Garvey, who was 18, admitted during a police interview to having sex with the girl and said she had performed oral sex on him beforehand.

Florence police have stated that the investigation into Saturday's mass shooting is still ongoing.

Mallery added: "We've never dealt with this before. I know it's going on throughout the nation, but this is the first time that we've had a mass shooting in Florence.

"It is very emotional. And my emotions are for the victims, their families, the officers that responded and everybody that was touched by this situation."