Who Killed Julio Foolio? Florida Rapper Shot Dead Outside Holiday Inn in Tampa Two Days after Celebrating 26th Birthday

Florida rapper Julio Foolio was shot dead in Tampa on Sunday, shortly after celebrating his 26th birthday, according to his lawyer. Julio Foolio, whose real name was Charles Jones, had been staying at a Holiday Inn hotel in Tampa after being "kicked out" from an Airbnb where he had been partying when the rapper was allegedly "ambushed", Attorney Lewis Fuso said.

Tampa Police confirmed that one man was killed in the shooting, while three others were injured and taken to the hospital. They are in stable condition. Before his death, Jones posted an Instagram story showing him celebrating his 26th birthday with a pool party alongside friends at an Airbnb.

Ambushed Two Days after Celebrating Birthday

The party, which was widely promoted on social media, reportedly became too unruly, prompting the police to shut it down and forcing Jones to leave, according to Fusco. "Mr. Jones had been in Tampa to celebrate his birthday over the weekend," Fusco said.

"Law enforcement reports indicate that he initially stayed at an Airbnb but was asked to leave due to exceeding occupancy limits.

"He subsequently relocated to the Holiday Inn, where he was involved in an incident in the hotel parking lot and reportedly ambushed."

Police said that Jones and the three other victims were in their cars in the parking lot when unidentified attackers began shooting.

Investigation Still On, Killers at Large

Police have launched a massive manhunt but the suspects are still at large and police are clueless about the murderers. Authorities are examining surveillance footage from the hotel, and no suspects had been arrested as of Sunday afternoon.

Jones was a known member of the Jacksonville gang KTA, which has had a long-standing feud with rival gangs, according to First Coast News.

In 2018, Jones' cousin and three teenagers were killed in a gang-related shooting during a birthday party for Jones' brother, authorities said.

In 2021, the rapper survived an earlier attempt on his life when he was grazed by a bullet while at his recording studio in Jacksonville. Following the incident, he later taunted his attackers on

"Y'all miss a whole 100 shots literally," Jones said of the shooting.