16-Year-Old Miami Teen Kills Ex-Girlfriend's Mom as Revenge Over Being Dumped

A Florida teen has been arrested after Miami-Dade police allege he fatally shot his ex-girlfriend's mother after the girlfriend broke up with him.

As reported by the Miami Herald, on Thursday, June 27, the 16-year-old suspect allegedly shot Eulalia Gonzalez, 38, in the head around 7:40 p.m. while she was holding her infant daughter on the front porch of her home, according to an arrest affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Gonzalez was taken to Jackson South Medical Center after the shooting, where she was later pronounced dead.

Suspect Retaliated After Victim's Daughter Ended Relationship with Him

The 16-year-old suspect, identified as Eli Zachary Shinhoster, has been charged with first-degree murder and firearm possession by a minor. According to police, Gonzalez's daughter ended a nine-month relationship with the suspect roughly two months before the shooting.

During that time, the suspect had allegedly been in communication with the victim and had threatened her daughter, telling her that "if she was not with him, she could not be with anyone else," the affidavit claims.

Gonzalez's neighbor was outside when she allegedly saw the suspect approach the victim with a handgun, per the affidavit. The neighbor went inside her home to seek help. Then, she exited her residence and saw the "unresponsive" victim with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the affidavit. The victim's infant daughter was not injured during the incident.

The suspect was taken into custody after police obtained a search warrant for his residence. Police allege he confessed to using a ride-share app to arrive at and then flee the scene of the crime. He allegedly said he was carrying "out his plan of killing one of his ex-girlfriend's family members" in retaliation for her ending their relationship, according to the affidavit.

GoFundMe Page Set Up for Gonzalez

A GoFundMe page created for Gonzalez described her as "full of life and laughter and love, especially for her kids." She was a mother of four children; her youngest child was 1 month old.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of my sister, who was taken from us far too soon," the description reads. "In this incredibly difficult time, we are seeking financial support to help cover the unexpected expenses that have arisen, including funeral costs, legal fees, and other related expenses."

At the time of publishing, the fundraiser had raised $2,739 of its $20,000 goal.