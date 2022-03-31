Peter Panthier: Chilling Video Shows Gunman Executing Young Musician on Queens Street [GRAPHIC]

A chilling video has emerged that captures the moment a gunman casually pulls his weapon and executes a young musician as the two walked together on a Queens street last weekend. Peter Panthier Jr., 26, a young musician, is seen in the video walking alongside another man, who suddenly takes his gun out and fatally shoots him.

In the video, Panthier is seen collapsing on the road after being shot. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but could not be saved. The New York Police Department have launched an investigation. However, the killer remains at large and police is yet to make any arrests in the case.

Chilling Moment

According to police, Panthier was walking with another man outside of 624 Grassmere Terrace at 8:10 pm over the weekend. The video shows the man walking next to suddenly pulling out a revolver.

He then fires at Panthier's head from point blank range as they walk. Panthier was shot in the neck and head on the left side. According to NYPD, Panthier was shot at least twice. He is then seen in the video crumpling onto the sidewalk, while the killer flees the scene.

According to New York Daily News, Panthier's family is still in shock and are unable to understand why their son was killed. "They were walking together like they were friends, and he shot him. I can't understand it," said Panthier's father, Peter Panthier Sr. "He was executed. Oh my God, he was executed."

"This is a sick guy. It's sad. They took his life. He was just a young man," Panthier's father said.

Panthier was airlifted to St. John's Episcopal Hospital, but he died.

Killer at Large

Police have launched an investigation but is yet to make any arrests in the case as the killer remains at large.

Panthier, an immigrant from the Caribbean Island of Dominica, lived in Brooklyn's East New York neighborhood with his family. He came to the United States approximately a year and a half ago after studying economics at St. Augustine College in Trinidad and Tobago and working as a warehouse worker to support his family.

Panthier was also an avid music lover and also recorded multiple YouTube music videos, typically singing about his loneliness or sadness.

His bereaved relatives said they had no idea why he travelled to Far Rockaway. His family said they had no idea who his friends were, and that they had no knowledge if he was in any danger.

"He was a good man. If anything, he was too quiet. He was fighting depression," said his grandfather, Julian Dodds. "He went out about half past five. A car was waiting for him outside, and that's the last we saw from him."

"There are a lot of young men coming through, but we didn't know any of them," his grandfather said.

Even police is clueless about the exact reason behind the gruesome murder as Panthier didn't have any criminal record.

"We sent him to college for a better life, and he came with the rest of the family to help us. We're getting older," Dobbs said.

"He loved nature and he made beats for a lot of musicians. He was a musician and he grew up acting in Dominica," Panthier's father said.