Who Was Brianna Kupfer? UCLA Student Fatally Stabbed by Homeless Man While Working at Croft House in LA

A 24-year-old UCLA student died after she was stabbed by a random maniac while she was working at a high-end furniture store in Los Angeles. Brianna Kupfer, of Pacific Palisades, was killed on Thursday after an unknown suspect entered a Croft House store on North La Brea Avenue and stabbed her, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

The attack was so brutal that Kupfer died almost instantly. Her body was discovered by a customer who was shopping at the store some 20 minutes later. Kupfer was pronounced dead on the scene. Police is yet to make any arrests in the case as the suspect remains at large.

Killed Brutally

Kupfer was working at the store when the unknown assailant entered and stabbed her in the random attack, Fox 11 reported, citing the LAPD. Her body was lying there for several minutes till a customer spotted her and informed the police. The suspect, on the other hand, is believed to have fled the scene through the back door.

According to police, Kupfer was alone working at the store at the time of the attack. The young woman was studying architectural design and worked at the furniture store as a design consultant, the report said.

Police believe that the attack was random and the victim didn't know the suspect. A motive for the attack remains unknown. Surveillance footage obtained by multiple local news outlets shows them calmly walking northbound down an alley behind the crime scene.

Dr. Jennifer Botelho, the owner of nearby chiropractic office, told CBSLA that the suspect walked into her businesses shortly before the fatal stabbing. "He came in and asked a couple of questions: 'Do you do orthopedics here?' What kind of care we provide, and then he left. So, he was just here for a few minutes," Botelho said.

Innocent Life Lost

Naturally, Kupfer's family is shattered. Her father told CBSLA that she was "loved by all." Kupfer was a graduate of both Brentwood High School in Los Angeles and the University of Miami, her family said in a statement to CBS Los Angeles.

Her father told CBS Los Angeles that his daughter had been working on a degree in architectural design at UCLA.

Speaking to FOX 11 Los Angeles, Kupfer's father says his daughter was "smart" and had "big dreams" in addition to having "lots of friends" and being "devoted to her family."

"It's terrifying. It's horrible," Botelho said of the random attack. "She's such a young girl. We feel so horrible for Brianna's family, and hope we can catch this guy."

"There is no known motive at this time," the LAPD wrote in a statement.

"The suspect is described as a male Black, unknown age, tall, thin, wearing a dark hoodie, sunglasses, a white N-95 mask, dark skinny jeans, dark shoes and carrying a dark back pack," the LAPD wrote in a press release. "Based on evidence discovered by detectives, the suspect is believed to be homeless."

"I was just hoping to visit the store and can't believe the news it's so terrible it's so upsetting. I've emailed with her a few times she's a good sales person it's really upsetting," said Lisa Finkenstaedt, a New York Interior Designer who works with Croft House often.