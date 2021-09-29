Brian Laundrie: Is Gabby Petito's Boyfriend Using Burner Phone to Communicate with His Mother?

Brian Laundrie's mother has been accused of purchasing a burner phone to communicate with her fugitive son, as police continues to hunt for Gabby Petito's boyfriend more than a week after she was found dead. The claim was made by a Twitter account created to "help find Brian Laundrie" who has been on the run for almost two weeks now.

The allegation comes after it was reported that Laundrie left his cell phone at his parent's home before vanishing into thin air days after he was named a person of interest in Petito's disappearance. Now speculation is that both the mother and son could be using burner phones to communicate.

Laundrie Talking to His Family?

Police have been struggling to track Laundrie amid multiple tip offs of his sighting at different places. Social media users have so far played an important role in the case that even helped police in tracing Petito's body as well getting other valuable information about Laundrie.

On Tuesday, a Twitter account created "to help find Brian Laundrie" tweeted: "JUST IN: Roberta Laundrie, Brian Laundrie's mother, has a burner phone. Confirmed by FBI."

"That sicko misses his mommy so much that he asked her to buy a burner phone so he can speak to her? Aw must suck to not see your parents right? Karma's a b***h."

Although the FBI hasn't confirmed anything about the claim, social media users have been insisting on searching Laundrie's family home again as they believe the fugitive is in touch with his family. That said, the FBI hasn't also denied the claim.

"We do not confirm or deny contact with any individual or entity in order to preserve their privacy, as such, we do not confirm or deny the receipt of any tip. We have no additional comment," the FBI reportedly said, according to 10 Tampa Bay reporter Shannon Clowe.

The accusation comes after Laundrie left his cell phone at his parent's home. Now speculation is rife that he could be using one or more burner phones, which is a cheap phone with pre-paid service and limited features that can be bought at a convenience store.

Suspicious Activities

The claim is being taken seriously by many although Laundrie's parents have been maintaining that they don't know about their son's whereabouts. Last week, FBI agents took away personal items from Laundrie's parents' home to obtain DNA samples.

But FBI wasn't the only one to visit his home. On Monday, Duane Chapman, also known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, knocked on the door, prompting the Laundries to call 911.

And on Tuesday, Chapman's daughter, Lyssa Chapman, tweeted that the FBI confirmed the accusations that Roberta is in possession of a burner phone but did not present any evidence of the confirmation.

The latest accusations come amid a lot of other suspicious activities on Laundrie's social media accounts since the time he disappeared. On Monday, his Instagram account reportedly went live for a few seconds showing waves and just a peak of an olive green boat, according to Inside Edition.

This has further raised doubts in the minds of many that he must be using a burner phone through which all these activities are being done.

Interestingly, the account also allegedly unfollowed several people on Monday after going live.