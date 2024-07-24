Who Was Ayden Rose Burt? Texas High School Volleyball Coach Killed by Stray Bullet While Enjoying on Rooftop Bar with Friends

A high school volleyball coach was fatally shot while spending the evening at a well-known rooftop bar. Ayden Rose Burt, 28, was struck in the back by a stray bullet just after midnight on Tuesday at the Smoke Skybar in San Antonio, according to police.

She was a coach and teacher with Jasper ISD, and she was in the city for the Texas High School Coaches Association Conference. According to 12 News, officers believe the bullet was fired from a random vehicle outside the bar, near Interstate 37. Police have launched an investigation into the incident but no suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made so far.

Completely Unexpected Death

"She was a mentor to many, and such a fun person to be around. She was the best track coach too," one of Burt's athletes said in a Facebook tribute.

Burt was reportedly seated on the top patio of the popular downtown bar with her back facing the highway when she was struck by the stray bullet. She was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to her injuries. Police have described the shooting as random and are working to achieve justice for her family.

John Seybold from Jasper Independent School District told SBG San Antonio that Burt was a track and volleyball coach at Jasper County High School.

Seybold noted that Burt was attending an event sponsored by a vendor when she was killed.

She had been with the school district for over five years and had recently announced on Facebook that she would be teaching Senior and Sophomore English classes in the upcoming school year, following her time at the junior high school.

Fraternity and Friends Devastated

"I can't thank the family that is [Jasper Junior High School] enough for the educator you have molded me into, how you've helped me grow as an individual and for the endless love and support," Burt said.

"Working with some of my own former teachers, who then became mentors, and then turned into life long friends has truly been a special adventure that I wouldn't trade for the world.

"I'm not only excited for this opportunity to teach many of my former students again, but also to teach the class that made me fall in love with literature in the first place."

Burt was loved by the school district, and community members referred to her as a "gem."

"I'm going to miss her. She was one I looked forward to seeing everyday even if it was at school, or swat she was one that never let you fall. I loved her so much, it doesn't even seem real," said one student.