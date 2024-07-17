Arizona Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing Teen Who Had Run Away from Home, was Missing for Months

A Lake Havasu City, Arizona, teacher has been arrested on accusations that she sexually abused a 17-year-old who had been missing for months.

According to AZ Family, 44-year-old Robyn Rogers was arrested on Thursday, July 11, after the Lake Havasu City Police Department received a tip about the teenager's location.

Police said officers arrived at the location, they met with Rogers, who was allegedly hiding the 17-year-old. The teen had reportedly ran away from home in February, the outlet reported. Investigators found that Rogers was sexually involved with the teenager.

Local news outlet The Bee reported that the teenager was missing since Feb. 14, and an investigation began two days later regarding his disappearance.

Rogers was charged with three counts of sexual conduct with a minor, along with hindering prosecution, false reporting to law enforcement, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, AZ Family reports.

Local news outlet Havasu News noted that Rogers taught at the charter school, Telesis Preparatory Academy. She reportedly worked as a life skills and child development teacher and was a cheerleading coach, though her name has been removed from the school's staff director.

The district's superintendent told the outlet, "The staff member is no longer employed at our school. We do not have any additional information."

Rogers is being held on a $30,000 bond in the custody of the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.