Alanis Pinion: Glamorous Delaware Teacher at Catholic School Arrested for Sending Sexually Explicit Photos of Hers to Teen Students

A 24-year-old glamorous female teacher at a private Catholic school has been arrested on suspicion of sending a 14-year-old student nude photos of herself on Snapchat. Alanis Pinion is accused of frequently using the app to communicates with her eighth-grade students at Wilmington, Delaware's St. Mary Magdalen School via the app.

The school serves a devoted Catholic population and charges fees exceeding $10,000 annually, emphasizing devotion and service to God in addition to study. According to New Castle County Police, Pinion sent at least 14-year-old boy "sexually explicit photographs," and they are "concerned" that there may be additional juvenile victims.

Sex-Addict Teacher

Pinion was arrested on Thursday and arraigned at the Justice of the Peace Court 2. She was sent to the Baylor Women's Correctional Institution after failing to post $46,000 cash bail. Following her arrest, she was charged with two felonies: endangering the welfare of a minor and sexually soliciting a kid under the age of eighteen.

Additionally, she is charged with one misdemeanor offense of first-degree indecent exposure.

The Wilmington Catholic Diocese was informed about the accusations by the police, and it assisted with the investigation.

St. Mary Magdalen School released a statement regarding Pinion's arrest, referring to her as a "former part-time contract employee."

"Earlier this week, the school was contacted by the New Castle County Police to notify us of an investigation and ultimately an arrest of a former part time contract employee regarding allegations of an exchange of inappropriate images electronically with a former student," the school said last week.

"The contractor had successfully completed the required background check process prior to her employment.

"The school, parish and our Diocese officials supported the police as they conducted their investigation.

"Please be assured that all of us at Saint Mary Magdalen Parish and School, along with our partners at the Diocese of Wilmington, always keep the safety of our children and youth as a primary goal."