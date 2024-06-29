Who Was Ayden Beeson? Iowa Prom King Mysteriously Drowns in Shallow Lake Before Eerie 911 Call

A recent high school graduate and prom king tragically drowned at an Iowa lake on Wednesday. Ayden Beeson, 17, disappeared underwater at Rathburn Lake in Centerville, and his body was found by rescue teams over an hour later, according to officials. Beeson "went underwater and did not come back up," the Appanoose County Sheriff's Office said.

The boy's body was found at 7:33 p.m. in 15 to 20 feet of water. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A bystander at the lake called 911 at 6:13 p.m., prompting police to rush to the scene near the Buck Creek campground, but they found no trace of him after reaching there.

Mysterious Death

Although police did not reveal the teen's identity, Centerville Community Schools confirmed it was Beeson, who had been crowned prom king and graduated from Centerville High School in May.

It remains unclear how Ayden encountered difficulties in the water unnoticed, who was with him, or who called 911.

Ayden was elected prom king by his classmates at Centerville High School, where he also played middle linebacker on the football team.

"Students and staff recognized that Ayden was a genuinely kind person who treated every student and staff member with respect," the school said.

"Words cannot express the depth of the sadness felt by the school community in this horrible tragedy."

Community Devastated

Despite his quintessential high school popularity as a football and tennis player, Ayden was widely recognized in the community for his "genuinely kind" demeanor, treating every student and staff member with respect.

"On top of being a great athlete his best quality was him just being him," Beeson's tennis coach Tyler Baze wrote on Facebook.

"Ayden was the kid every teacher and coach loves, he was such a kind and compassionate kid and gave you everything he had in the classroom and field/court! I'm am thankful for getting the opportunity to know such a person."

The Appanoose County Sheriff's Office, in collaboration with the Iowa State Medical Examiner, is investigating Ayden's drowning.

Centerville High School reopened this week to provide counseling support to grieving friends. Dozens gathered at the football field, where Ayden once played, for a prayer vigil.