Female NY Basketball Coach Arrested for Sexually Touching 15-Year-Old Student

A former Brockport JV basketball coach has been accused of engaging in sexual contact with a 15-year-old student athlete in 2018.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), on March 18, 2024, a former student of the Brockport Central School District contacted them to report past incidents of inappropriate sexual contact by the coach during a six-month period in 2018.

Alleged Sexual Contact Took Place Between March and August 2018

As reported by Rochester First, 28-year-old Anne Collins was then arrested and charged with five counts of Criminal Sexual Act in the third degree.

Deputies say this happened between March and August when Collins was working at the district, she was 22-years-old at the time and the victim was a student athlete she was coaching. Collins is no longer employed at BCSD, and MCSO is interviewing her previous employers in an attempt to identify any additional victims.

MCSO says they are not aware of any additional victims at this time. The investigation determined that none of the sexual encounters took place on school property.

Collins was arraigned in Sweden Town Court and remanded to the Monroe County Jail, where she posted bail at $5,000 and was released. MCSO is urging anyone with further details to call 911.

School District Releases Statement

The Brockport Central School District released the following statement in the wake of Collins' arrest:

We were informed that one of our former athletic coaches was arrested today.

Former JV girls' basketball and softball coach, Anne Collins was charged with 5 Class E-felony counts of Criminal Sexual Acts in the Third Degree for allegedly engaging in sexual contact with a student athlete, who was 15 years old at the time during a six-month period between March and August 2018.

Although the investigation determined that none of the criminal conduct took place on school property, we will not tolerate such conduct and have worked with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office with their investigation to ensure the safety of our students both on and off campus.

This individual was employed as an athletic coach for JV girls' basketball and softball between 2017-2022. Although this individual has not been employed by the District since 2022, we encourage any students, former students, parents, or staff who may have concerns or information related to this matter to please call 911.

Our counseling and support services are available to anyone who would like support during this difficult time.

We thank our Monroe County Sheriff's Office for their partnership, professionalism, and support as well as their dedication and commitment to ensuring the safety of our community!