Who Was Anna Kepner? School Student and Aspiring Cheerleader Dies Aboard Carnival Cruise Ship Sailing from Miami to Caribbean as FBI Launches Probe

An 18-year-old student died aboard a Carnival cruise ship traveling from Miami to the Caribbean. Straight-A student Anna Kepner, from Florida, tragically died on the Carnival Horizon on Saturday. Details surrounding her death have not yet been released. Following the incident, the ship returned to port, and the FBI has launched an investigation into the incident.

Kepner had just begun her senior year of high school and had plans to join the military. "When she walked into a room, she would light it up. If you were sad, she'd make you laugh. She would joke around and be the funniest little person in school," a heartbroken relative told ABC News.

Suspicious Death

"She had just finished taking the test to join the military," they added. "She was already talking to recruiters and had chosen her career path. She wanted to do something that would help her community."

Carnival Cruise Line confirmed Kepner's death in a statement to ABC, saying, "Our focus is on supporting the family of our guest and cooperating with the FBI."

Her family shared that Anna was actively involved in her community, volunteering in her grandparents' 55+ neighborhood and assisting local businesses in her hometown of Titusville, Florida.

"She loved being around people," her family said.

"She had that type of energy that just drew you in with her smile and the way she carried herself. She was such an easy person to talk to."

"She was the best child you could ever meet. We'll always remember her for who she was," they added.

Gone too Soon

Kepner was a member of her high school varsity cheerleading team and had been practicing gymnastics since she was just two years old.

She was also an accomplished young adventurer, holding both a boater's license and a scuba diving certification.

The Carnival Horizon, the ship Kepner was aboard, sailed through the Western Caribbean, stopping in Jamaica, Grand Cayman, and Cozumel.

Kepner passed away on the final day of the cruise. Passengers were asked to leave their cabins earlier than usual that day, according to Cruise Blog.