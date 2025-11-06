How Did Barbara Jankavski Die? Social Media Star Known as 'Human Barbie' Dies Suddenly Aged 31 as Police Launch Probe into Suspicious Death

Influencer Barbara Jankavski, widely known as the "Human Barbie" for her extensive plastic surgeries, has died at the age of 31. The social media star, who had more than 55,000 followers on Instagram and 344,000 on TikTok, was found dead at a townhouse in São Paulo on November 2.

According to a police report obtained by CNN Brasil, a 51-year-old man told the cops he had been with Jankavski the night she died, after hiring her for "sexual services." The man, who works as a public defender, also admitted that the two had taken illegal drugs during their time together. Police have since launched an investigation into her mysterious death.

Unexpected Death

The official told police that after Jankavski fell asleep, he realized she was no longer moving and immediately called emergency services. He said he tried to revive her for about nine minutes before paramedics arrived, but doctors later confirmed that she had died.

Jankavski was found wearing only underwear, with a bruise around her left eye and marks on her back, according to São Paulo State Military Police, CNN Brasil reported.

The outlet also noted that a friend told investigators the injury on her face may have been from a previous fall.

Authorities have described Jankavski's death as "suspicious" while they wait for the results of a full autopsy, including toxicology tests, to determine the exact cause.

At the time of her death, the internet personality hadn't updated her social media accounts for over a month.

Jankavski was known for her striking, doll-like appearance — the result of at least 27 plastic surgeries that reportedly cost more than $56,000. Her procedures included liposuction on her neck, abdomen, and legs, as well as breast and buttock enhancements, eyebrow lifts, and five nose jobs.

Tributes Pour In

Jankavski's final post, shared on October 1, was a video with fellow influencer Avós Da Razão. Since news of her death broke, fans have been leaving heartfelt tributes and messages on her recent posts, mourning the loss of the young influencer.

One fan wrote: "I can't believe it. I loved you so much. Rest in peace."

Another follower wrote: "I hope God receives you with open arms. I can't believe you've gone. You lived a little bit of the life you loved, and that comforts us a bit."

"Omg so sad, I really liked her content. May you rest in peace," another shared.