Who was Andrey Paliy? First Russian Naval Commander Shot Dead Near Bombed Mariupol

Another Russian commander has been killed by Ukrainian forces near Mariupol. Commander Andrey Paliy, 51, was shot dead by Zelensky's forces as claimed by Ukraine though Moscow has not yet released any statement regarding the death of its senior naval officer with the country's Black Sea Fleet. Paliy's death comes after a series of Russian military leaders were taken out by Ukraine's military in the first three weeks of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrey Mordvichev, who was one of the most senior Russian generals, was killed by Ukrainian forces in Kherson. He was the fifth senior Russian leader from Putin's forces to be killed in the ongoing war in Ukraine, that has been dubbed as the third world war.

Who was Andrey Paliy?

Andrey Paliy was a senior naval officer for military-political work of Russia's Black Sea Fleet. Paliy is believed to be the first Russian naval commander to be killed by Ukrainian forces during the invasion. Reportedly, Paliy was born in Kyiv but he pledged his allegiance to the Kremlin following the fall of the Soviet Union.

Russians Troops Bombed School in Mariupol

On the other hand, Russians troops bombed an art school where 400 civilians, including women and children were hiding. The attack on Mariupol's G12 art school was hit by thermobaric TOS-1A rockets, which is capable of damaging human organs, according to reports.

Even drone footage showed heavily damaged residential buildings and shopping malls in Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on Friday, March 18, 2022, according to The Kyiv Independent.

Moreover, speaking of the horrific situation in the city, a Mariupol resident, Oleksandr Bezimov, who have fled the city that's under Russian attack, said his home city is in a "state of horror" after being bombarded by Russian troops.

Over 900 people detained during anti-war protests in Russia

"According to protest-monitoring group OVD-Info, 936 people were arrested across 37 Russian cities on March 21. The total number of detainees in Russia since February 24 exceeds 15,000 people," the Kyiv Independent reported on March 21, 2022.

Russians troops bombed