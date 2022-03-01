Who is Polina? Ukrainian Girl Among 16 Kids Killed by Russians as she Tries to Escape Fight in Kyiv

A young Ukrainian girl was killed along with her parents by Russian saboteurs while the family tried to flee the battle-ravaged war zone of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, local reports claimed. The girl named Polina was a fourth-grader and is said to be among the latest of the 16 Ukrainian children killed in the war. In addition to that, 45 children are reported to have been injured in the conflict so far.

Polina was reportedly shot dead along with her family by Russian saboteurs while they tried to flee Kyiv in their car. The Deputy Mayor of Kyiv, Vladimir Bondarenko shared an image of the young girl, who lost her life. The pink-haired schoolgirl is believed to be 10 or 11-years-old.

While she was gunned down along with her parents, her little brother and sister sustained severe injuries and were kept in the intensive care unit at the hospital, according to BBC. "Her name was Polina. She studied in the 4th grade of school in Kyiv. This morning on Teligi her and her parents were shot by Russian DRG," Bondarenko wrote on Facebook with a picture of the young girl.

'Show this to Putin'

Ukrainian president Zelensky confirmed in a televised message that 16 Ukrainian children have been killed and 45 injured in the four days since the Russian attack began. Another soul-crushing incident saw the death of a 6-year-old girl after her apartment block in Mariupol was shelled.

Doctors tried to resuscitate the six-year-old in the back of an ambulance after the artillery strike. "Show this to Putin: The eyes of this child, and crying doctors," a doctor pumping oxygen into the little girl in a rescue attempt told the AP photographer.

A woman, presumably her mother, was pictured clutching her blood-soaked hand to her mouth and carrying her slippers, pompom scarf, and bobble hat. Another picture showed the little girl's father holding her hand while doctors tried to perform CPR on her body. All attempts to save the girl went in vain as she was declared dead a while later, according to Dailymail.

Ukraine's health ministry claimed that over 300 civilians have been killed in the war so far and over 1,000 people have been wounded.