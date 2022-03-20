Who was Andrey Mordvichev? Ukrainian Forces Kill the Fifth Russian General in Kherson Since War Started

One of the most senior Russian generals have been killed by Ukrainian forces in Kherson, Ukraine's military claimed on Saturday, March 19. Lieutenant-General Andrey Mordvichev is the fifth senior Russian leader from Vladimir Putin's forces to be killed in the Ukraine-Russia war, which has been termed as World War 3.

Mordvichev is said to have been killed when a command post at an airfield in the southern city of Ukraine was attacked and destroyed by the armed forces. The senior Russian leader's death comes days after the death of Maj. Gen. Oleg Mityaev, who was an officer reportedly commanding the 150th Motor Rifle Division.

Mordvichev, who had also fought in Syria, was killed as Putin's forces stormed Mariupol. Three other Russian generals were allegedly killed before Mityaev. They have been identified as Maj. Gens. Vitaly Gerasimov, Andrei Sukhovetsky and Andrei Kolesnikov, according to Ukrainian officials and some Russian media claims. The news has been reported by The Kyiv Independent apart from other local Ukrainian media outlets.

Who was Andrey Mordvichev?

Andrey Mordvichev was serving in the position of a lieutenant general in the Russian military. He was a commander in the 8th General Army of the Southern Military District and was deployed to the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

3 killed following Russian attacks in Rubizhne

Moreover, Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai has said that 24 houses and apartment buildings were destroyed in Rubizhne and Severodonetsk over the past 24 hours. "7 people were evacuated and 3 people killed, including 2 children," according to The Kyiv Independent.

United Nations has stated that over 840 civilians, including 64 children have been killed in Ukraine since Russia's all-out war started on February 24, 2022.

"According to the United Nations office on human rights, there have been 2,246 civilian casualties, of which 847 have been killed and 1,399 injured since Feb. 24," The Kyiv Independent reported.