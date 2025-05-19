Who Was America Yamilet Sanchez? First Mexican Navy Cadet Killed after Ship Collided with Brooklyn Bridge Identified as Young Veracruz Native

One of the two people who died in Saturday's Brooklyn Bridge ship collision was a 20-year-old female cadet from the Mexican Navy, hailing from Veracruz, according to the state's governor on Sunday. The second cadet killed in the harrowing crash hasn't yet been identified by the authorities.

América Yamilet Sánchez, of Xalapa—the capital of Veracruz—died when the Mexican ship Cuauhtémoc collided with the East River bridge just before 8:30 p.m., snapping several of the ship's masts in the process. "I deeply regret the passing of Veracruz cadet América Yamilet Sánchez,'' Veracruz Gov. Rocío Nahle García wrote on X. "My love, support, and solidarity go out to her family.

Killed While Serving Her Country

"My gratitude to the Secretariat of the Navy and my wishes for a speedy recovery for those injured. Veracruz is with you," the official added. Mexican Navy officials confirmed that 22 crew members were injured, with at least 11 in critical condition, as of Sunday morning.

NYPD Special Operations Bureau Chief Wilson Aramboles said the ship likely struck the bridge due to "some mechanical issues."

"The captain that was maneuvering the ship lost, I guess, power of the ship," Aramboles told reporters, noting that the details were still preliminary. A graphic video shared on X appeared to show the large ship losing power and coming to a stop in the water shortly before it reached the bridge.

Records show the ship left the Seaport in Lower Manhattan around 8:20 p.m., alongside a tugboat. Soon after, it was seen rapidly losing control and drifting backward toward the Brooklyn Bridge.

The vessel was later seen drifting toward the Manhattan Bridge before NYPD and FDNY boats intervened to bring it under control. A senior city official who si part of the ongoing investigation told the Daily Mail that the ship had been heading in the "wrong direction" when it struck the bridge.

According to the official, the Cuauhtémoc was scheduled to stop at a fueling dock in Bay Ridge after leaving that evening, before continuing its journey toward Iceland.

"It was the current that took it under the bridge. It wasn't supposed to be headed in that direction," they added.

Captain Lost Control of Ship

The ship's captain told investigators that he lost control after the rudder—an essential steering component located near the stern—malfunctioned and stopped working. "They had some sort of mechanical issue; they lost power, so without being able to use the rudder, they could not steer," the official revealed.

A transportation specialist told the outlet that the ship's voyage data recorder will be key in finding out what really happened in the moments leading up to the crash.

The device is expected to shed light on the ship's mechanical functions and pinpoint when power may have failed. It will also likely give investigators vital insight into the vessel's "control input," according to Mary Schiavo, a CNN transportation analyst and former inspector general for the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The ship, originally built in Spain in 1982 specifically for cadet training, was visiting New York City as part of a campaign for next year's Sail4th tall ship celebration, marking America's 250th anniversary.

The stop is just the third in the vessel's eight-month global journey, which allows Mexican cadets to gain hands-on sailing experience in destinations such as Jamaica, Iceland, Portugal, and beyond.

This year, the ship carries 175 cadets — the largest training class in the history of the Mexican Navy.