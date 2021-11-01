Who Was Alpo Martinez? Notorious Drug Kingpin Shot Dead in His Truck in New York City Drive-By

A notorious drug kingpin from New York who served years in prison for murder and was immortalized in film and in songs by the likes of Jay Z and 50 Cent, was shot dead in his truck on Sunday morning, police said. Alberto "Alpo" Martinez, 55, who was portrayed by Cam'ron in the 2002 movie 'Paid In Full,' was found dead in his 2017 Dodge Ram on the corner of Frederick Douglass Boulevard and West 147 Street in Harlem.

Martinez, who has lived under witness protection for testifying against drug dealers, was identified under the name he used in witness protection - Abraham Rodriguez. He was rushed to hospital but doctors could save him.

Tragic End

Martinez was living in Lewiston, Maine for the past few years. On Sunday, around 3:24 am he was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso in his 2017 Dodge Ram. Photos of his truck showed at least five bullet holes in the window. He was rushed to Harlem hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

No arrests have been made in the shooting yet and police has launched an investigation and manhunt. A high-ranking police source said Martinez was in danger as soon as he returned to his old stomping ground.

"You were in the witness protection program because you testified against other drug dealers," he said. "You'd make a lot of enemies who have a score to settle. When you return to the same area, word will get out very fast. He's back in the zone."

The source also informed that Martinez' license plates were from Texas. However, it is not known if Martinez had left witness protection entirely or was just back for a visit and ended up getting killed.

That said, it looks like a planned attack given the number of bullets casings seen lying around his vehicle. "It seems pretty intentional when you shoot somebody five times," the police source said.

End of a Dark Life

Interestingly, Matinez died exactly in the same area from where he started dealing in drugs. Martinez dealt in drugs in the mid-1980s before he was busted for dealing crack in Washington, DC. His drug ring spanned from New York to Washington and dealt in cocaine.

He was arrested in 1991 following which he confessed to 14 murders before becoming a government witness. He had been living under witness protection since his release from prison in 2015. He was serving a 35-year sentence at ADX Florence, a federal supermax prison in Colorado.

He has also been an influence on pop culture and has been immortalized by several singers and rappers, including in films. The most prominent among them was by rapper and actor Cam'ron's who portrayed him in the 2002 Jay Z-produced movie 'Paid in Full.'

Jay Z, Nas and 50 Cent have all written songs referencing Martinez.

However, the family of Rich Porter celebrated the news on Sunday. Porter was Martinez's business partner who he gunned down in 1990.