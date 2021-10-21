Brian Laundrie: FBI Finds Articles Belonging to Gabby Petito's Fugitive Boyfriend at Florida Nature Park [VIDEO]

A few articles including a white bag was belonging o Brian Laundrie was found on Wednesday morning at a Florida nature park where authorities have been searching for Gabby Petito's fugitive boyfriend. The discovery was made after Laundrie's parents Chris Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie joined the FBI in the search of their son.

However, there has been no positive news on Laundrie, who disappeared more than a month back. Police have yet to taste success in cracking the Gabby Petito murder case where Laundrie is the sole person of interest.

At Least Some Clue

A white bag and a few other articles belonging to Laundrie were discovered on Wednesday morning by police, the lawyer of the family confirmed. The discovery was made after Laundie's parents went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Wednesday.

Lawyer Steven Bertolino said in a statement, "Chris and Roberta went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park this morning to search for Brian. The FBI and NPPD were informed last night of Brian's parents' intentions and they met Chris and Roberta there this morning."

"After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented some articles belonging to Brian were found. As of now law enforcement is conducting a more thorough search of that area," Bertolino added. However, neither Bertolino nor police have revealed what exactly the other items were that were found besides the white bag.

Also, it is not known what was found in the bag. Authorities said that Sarasota County Medical Examiner's Office has also been called to the park.

Search for Laundrie Continues

The discovery was made more than a month after Laundrie disappeared. The 22-year-old vlogger disappeared on September 17, two days after he was named a person of interest in Petito's disappearance. Two days later, Petito's slain body was found in a Wyoming park.

Teton County Coroner Dr Brent Blue confirmed that Petito died by strangulation during a press conference. Since then police have been searching for Laundrie. Although there have been multiple reports of his sightings, none of the tips have led to any success.

Interestingly, the belongings of Laundrie were discovered exactly a month after Petito was found murdered. Wednesday's find was made after the heavily wooded reserve, which had been closed to the public late last month for the FBI-led search, reopened, the city announced on Twitter on Tuesday. The surrounding 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve, where authorities have also been conducting a search for Laundrie, was also listed by Sarasota County as being open on Wednesday.

Laundrie is not currently considered a suspect in Gabby's murder but is considered a person of interest.