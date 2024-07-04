Who Was Aline Ferreira? Brazilian Influencer Dies from Complications after Butt Lift Surgery Goes Wrong

A Brazilian influencer died on Tuesday following complications from a surgery related to increasing the size of her buttocks. Aline Ferreira, 33, had polymethyl methacrylate injected into her buttocks during the procedure at the unlicensed Ame-se clinic in Goiânia on June 23 but the surgery went wrong.

Correo Brazilenze acquired a report revealing that Ferreira went into a coma and suffered cardiac arrest last Friday and again on Sunday. Her husband told the Brazilian news outlet G1 that Ferreira returned to their home in Brasilia on the day of the operation and was initially doing well. However, her condition began to deteriorate the next day when she developed a fever.

Butt Lift Procedure Goes Wrong

Ferreira's husband contacted the clinic of Grazielly da Silva, the biomedical scientist who owns the clinic and performed the procedure. He was told that Ferreira's symptoms were normal and that she should take medication for the fever.

On June 26, Ferreira experienced abdominal pain and fainted the next day.

She was taken to Asa Norte Regional Hospital, where she stayed until Saturday, before being transferred to a private hospital in Asa Sul.

According to the Metropoles news outlet, Ferreira's family said that da Silva had injected 30 ml of polymethyl methacrylate into each of her buttocks.

Mysterious Death after Botched Up Surgery

However, da Silva refuted the family's claims when she visited Ferreira at the hospital, claiming that she had only used a biostimulator and suggesting that the infection might have been caused by the bedsheets at Ferreira's home.

Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency advises that polymethyl methacrylate, an injectable gel, should be used solely for treating serious diseases, like polio, that cause body deformities.

Da Silva was arrested on Tuesday as part of an investigation into crimes against consumer relations, according to local media reports.

The Goiás Civil Police reported that da Silva's clinic was shut down because it did not have a health license and was not registered with the Regional Council of Biomedicine of Goiás.

Ferreira, a mother of two, was known for creating content about fashion, travel, and daily life on her social media platforms.