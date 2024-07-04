Female Oklahoma Nursing Home Workers Arrested for Taking Inappropriate Photos, Videos of Patients Under Their Care

Three nursing home workers have been arrested and accused of sexually exploiting elderly residents under their care.

Guthrie Police Chief Don Sweger told KFOR that the department first launched their investigation back in April after a former employee revealed disturbing details on incidents that took place inside the Golden Age Nursing Facility.

Sweger: There were Image of the 'Suspects Playing in Pubic Hair'

"Some employees were involved in sending some inappropriate pictures of their patients, we found pictures of some deceased persons," said Sweger. "We found some pictures of the suspects playing in pubic hair."

21-year-old Jade Williams, 21-year-old Aubrey Granata and 20-year-old McKenzie Bolfa are now facing elderly abuse charges. "They had excuses for some of their behavior, but it didn't really match up with the evidence that we had uncovered," said Sweger.

Court documents allege the three women would send and receive Snapchats to each other. One video sent showed an elderly resident lying on the bed wearing only a shirt and a diaper. There was fecal matter on his bed, his sheets and his socks according to documents.

"It's probably one of the saddest things," said Sweger. "We take service to everybody very responsibly, but especially for those who don't have a voice for themselves."

Trio Shared Video Footage of a Male Resident Naked from the Waist Down, Mocking Dead Patients

Investigators said they also found a video of a male resident lying on his stomach "nude from the waist down." Other photos showed residents who had died inside the facility with the workers allegedly mocking them.

Police said they do not take these allegations lightly."Without us and without other people that care, there's just no justice," said Sweger.

Golden Age Nursing Facility Release Statement

A spokesperson for the Golden Age Nursing facility sent News 4 the following statement:

Golden Age Nursing Home endeavors to ensure the safety and well-being of its residents. Upon receiving information related to certain allegations against its employees, the facility began working with local law enforcement and other appropriate authorities to respond. The employees involved had cleared background checks, were educated related to resident's rights/safety and have been terminated from employment. We are committed to protecting the privacy and safety of the residents and families involved and will continue to keep them updated with any developments related to this matter.