Alexis Eddy, one of its most famous contestants in the dating reality show 'Are You The One?' died at the age of 23. Eddy, who worked on the show in 2017, was found dead at her home in West Virginia on Thursday. The cause of her death has not been ascertained, but some media reports said she died of an apparent cardiac arrest, citing sources.

The MTV reality show, in which single contestants must go through the trials and tribulations of courting and dating, has been on air since 2014, and many colourful characters have graced its screen.

Gone before her time

Media outlets reported that Law Enforcement received a distress call before 7AM Thursday morning from the reality star's property. "This happened around 7 a.m. this morning," the Mannington Police Department said, a report in0 Yahoo entertainment said. "We were called for a report of a woman in cardiac arrest. She was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was transported to Fairmont Regional Medical Center. This is an active investigation, so we cannot determine if there was foul play or not suspected at this time," the officer added.

The toxicology report and other investigations are still pending, However, the police have ruled out any foul play of any sort and the cause of death seems to be a cardiac arrest. Social media is abuzz with condolences to the family of the departed and people are shocked over this sudden turn of events.

Who was Alexis eddy?

Alexis' Instagram bio reads: "Just a washed-up MTV reality star wondering why people still care what she's up to....". She had more than 78K followers on her Instagram account.

Alexis was primarily known for her work on the reality TV show 'Are You The One. On the reality dating series, she revealed that her cousin was a convicted murderer. Glancing at her Instagram and other social media, it can be observed that the troubled actor was going through a transformative time in her life -- attempting to stay sober and lead a healthy life, both of which she was doing successfully.

A wonderful life in recovery - with family, friends and wedding bells

It is also known that she was engaged to Nate Lee in October but it appears that the engagement was rescinded by the end of the year. On October 6, he shared a picture of him holding Alexis' hand and captioning "Asked my best friend to spend the rest of her life with me today....She said"yee", he wrote.

It seems that her time on the show had also stirred up controversies. Her Instagram is filled with pictures of herself along with her family. One of them was taken with her father four months ago on September 29. The two photos of her and her father side-by-side show her in high spirits.

The post was meant to commemorate her sobriety of nearly 2 years which saw her post-- "Guuuuuys look at this pic of me n daddio finally sober together. pic on right was two years ago....what a difference. So very blessed today.#RecoveryRocks"

Another post sees her posing with her mother and smiling in front of community recovery center with the caption "Recovery at its finest;) Gr8ful 2 be clean and sober #justfortoday".

"MTV is deeply saddened to hear about the tragic loss of Alexis Eddy. Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this difficult time" the channel said in an official statement.