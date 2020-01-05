Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer, who had earlier suffered a backlash for an alleged cult scandal has once again fallen prey to social media slams for her controversial statement on fitness. The actor in a recent post on her official Instagram account has promoted an unhealthy way to weight loss for which she was slammed by her own fan followers. Leah, who has three young daughters, Ali, Aleeah, and Addie loves to share her daily activities on social media. The actor is famous for the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom 2.

Leah shows off her flat tummy

Taking to her official Instagram handle on New Year, Leah posted a photo and wrote a caption that read, "#ad I'm startin the new year off with @flattummyapp to make sure I stick to my resolutions this time around This year's all about healthy habits, and this app had everythinggg you need 450+ equipment free workouts that will kick your butt AND 750+ healthy recipes that will make eating clean breeze... what are you waiting for!? Right now when you download the 12 Month Plan you get 6 months FREE ."

In the photo, Leah is seen holding up her cell phone and stretching out her hand to show the Flat Tummy app on camera as to promote it on social media. The actor is also seen wearing a cropped sweater which also shows her own flat tummy.

Replying to Leah's post on her official Instagram handle, one of her consistent fan follower wrote, "I think this is your most unliked post. I feel like you are so much better than this. I mean they can't be paying you THAT much to make a fake post."