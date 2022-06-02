Who Was Aidan Kaminska? Mystery Shrouds Death of Long Island Lacrosse Player Who Died 'Unexpectedly' Aged 19

A 19-year-old lacrosse player from Long Island died on Monday while attending the University of Massachusetts Amherst. According to an obituary notice and the university, Aidan Kaminska, who was brought up in Port Jefferson, died "unexpectedly." The cause of the teen athlete's death remains unknown as it has not been announced by his family or the university.

Kaminska was a sophomore communications major and a member of the Minutemen lacrosse team at UMass Amherst. He was named to the 2022 CAA All-Tournament team after winning Rookie of the Week as a sophomore. Tributes poured in from all corners after news of his sudden death broke out.

Unexpected Death

Kaminska's death remains a mystery as of now, with police remaining tight-lipped about the progress of the investigation. Kaminska was known for "his infectious smile" and his ability as "a tremendous athlete," according to his obituary.

After scoring three goals against Hofstra University in April, Kaminska was voted Rookie of the Week and dubbed "an unlikely hero" by The Massachusetts Daily Collegian, a student newspaper. For the 2022 season, he was named to the CAA All-Rookie team, and at the end of the season, he was named to the CAA All-Tournament team.

"It took the Minutemen five minutes to get going offensively, but Kaminska showed confidence in himself the moment he stepped on the field," a student wrote for The Massachusetts Daily Collegian. 'His impact on the game was crucial. But more than that, Kaminska created a moment he'll never forget.'

The men's lacrosse team, the Minutemen, honored the player in a statement, writing: "The Massachusetts athletics department extends condolences to Aidan's family, friends, teammates and coaches.'"

Hofstra lacrosse also honored the player on it's Twitter page. "We send our deepest condolences to the Kaminska family and the @UMassMLacrosse community for the sudden loss of Aidan Kaminska," it tweeted.

Tragic End

Police haven't said anything about the cause of death. Kaminska's family said that the teen "loved to be goofy and make people laugh". They said: "Aidan had numerous friends and was an inspiration to many. He will sorely be missed."

Lydia Johnston Kaminska, Aidan's mother, created an internet montage of video snippets of him playing lacrosse.

She titled the video package: "My beautiful son. Aidan. My heart is forever broken." She also posted a collage of photos from her son's early years. Friends and family praised the video tribute as "wonderful" on social media.

Aidan was a 'tremendous athlete' who had been playing lacrosse since he was a little boy, according to his obituary. He began his athletic career on a Port Jefferson squad before moving on to Legacy Lacrosse, a travel club, where he was a member of the World Series of Youth Lacrosse winning team in 2016.

He was also the captain of his high school lacrosse and football teams, and in his junior year he was named All-County Midfielder. He also won football accolades.