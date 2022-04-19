How Did Cristiano Ronaldo's Son Die? Manchester United Star Mourns Death of One of His Newborn Twins

Cristiano Ronaldo announced on Monday that his newborn son has died after long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez gave birth to a twin boy and girl. The footballer announced the tragic news on his Instagram page saying that his newborn son died during childbirth. They also confirmed that the baby girl somehow managed to survive.

It is believed that the newborn boy died of complications during the delivery process but no specific reason was given by Ronaldo. The Manchester United star, 37, announced in October 2021 that he and Rodriguez, 28, were expecting twins. "Delighted to announce we are expecting twins," he had written.

Tragedy for Ronaldo

Ronaldo on Monday took to Instagram to announce that his newborn boy, one of his twins, had died. The boy died during childbirth. "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," Ronaldo and RodrÃ­guez announced in a joint statement on Instagram.

However, the baby girl somehow managed to survive and is doing fine. "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness," they continued, confirming that their daughter survived.

The devastated couple thanked the doctors and healthcare workers for their support. 'We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you," they wrote.

The exact cause of death was not given but it is believed that Rodriguez suffered complications prior to her delivery that resulted in the boy's death.

Big Loss

In December, the couple confirmed that they were expecting both a boy and a girl in a gender-reveal video that featured their other children. Ronaldo and RodrÃ­guez are also parents to daughter Alana, 4. Additionally, the soccer player is dad to son Cristiano Jr., 11, and twins Mateo and Eva, 4, via surrogacy.

During the gender reveal, the two boys said: "It's a boy" and the two girls said: "It's a girl" after Rodriguez had given them a countdown, with Ronaldo adding the caption: "Where life begins and love never ends."

Following Ronaldo's social media revelation earlier tonight, well wishes and expressions of comfort have poured in.

"Your pain is our pain. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time," the soccer start's football club Manchester United wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Katia Aveiro, Ronaldo's sister, wrote an emotional open letter in which she stated that "our little angel is already on daddy's lap," referring to the couple's father, Denis, who died in 2005 after a battle with alcoholism.

"I love you and my heart is with you over there," Aveiro's letter read.

"May God take care of you and strengthen your path more and more. Our angel is already on daddy's lap. And our little girl is there firm and strong and full of health and is going to show us with every day that only love matters," it read.

Denis died at the young age of 52 after drinking himself to death. Cristiano died while he was only 20 years old. Dolores Aveiro, Ronaldo's mother, answered with a sad face emoji, while Diogo Dalot replied with a love heart.

Team-mates such as David de Gea and Alex Telles also replied with love-heart emojis as the dressing-room sent their support to their star player.