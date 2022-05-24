United Airlines Fires Worker Who Brawled with Ex-NFL Player Brendan Langley at Newark Airport

The United Airlines worker who was caught on video engaged in a wild fight with ex-NFL player Brendan Langley has been fired days after the horrifying incident. The unnamed United Airlines worker was caught on video exchanging blows with Langley, 27, at the Newark Airport last week. The video of the incident went viral earlier this week.

It is not known when exactly the ground worker was fired but it appears that United Airlines took the decision after the video made its way to the social media. However, Langley was the only one arrested and charged with assault after the brawl even though the video showed the former employee striking first.

Punished by His Bosses

According to an email sent to the New York Post, an airline representative said that the company connecting subsidiary has fired the unnamed worker after the incident. "United Ground Express informed us that the employee has been terminated," the airline rep said in the mail.

The incident occurred on May 19 at the bag drop desk at Newark Airport in New Jersey. In the viral video, the ex-employee and Langley appear to stare at each other down before the employee punches Langley and shoves him.

Langley then is seen unleashing a barrage of punches that sends the employee sprawling. After that, the disoriented, uniformed staffer raises his dukes and slaps the much-larger Langley across the face.

"You saw that s**t?" Langley yells at a bystander before punching him in the face, knocking him to the ground and causing him to bleed profusely.

The bloodied United employee somehow rises to his feet and confronts the athlete once more. "You wants some more? He wants some more!" Langley yells at him.

Both Guilty

It is difficult to judge who is to be blamed more but both seem to have been punished for their actions. The Port Authority told CNN that Langley, who is now a receiver for the Calgary Stampeders in Canada, was arrested on a charge of simple assault.

According to TMZ, the now-former airline employee has not been charged in the fracas because it was unclear who threw the first punch in the video. Another footage of the altercation that was released online claimed to show Langley landing the first hit.

The incident is thought to have started when Langley used a wheelchair to transfer his bags rather than a $5 luggage cart, according to the Daily Mail.

Since then, Langley ahs addressed the incident on social media. He took to Twitter to write: "yall aint off the hook... worst customer experience in the entirety of my life on Heaven!!!!" He then claimed in a tweet that he was assaulted by the United worker and was defending himself."

On the other hand, according to the United Airline rep, the company took the employee's behavior as damaging for the airline and decided to fire him. The rep in the mail said, United Airline "does not tolerate violence of any kind at our airports or on board our planes and we are working with local authorities to further investigate this matter."

Meanwhile, the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League confirmed they are looking into the incident involving their player. "The Calgary Stampeders football club is aware of the reports concerning Brendan Langley," the Stampeders told CNN in a statement.

"The team is currently looking into the matter in order to learn the full details and will have no further comment until the investigation is complete," the team added.