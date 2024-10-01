Zookeeper Mauled to Death by Lion in Nigeria After Leaving Safety Gate Open

A zookeeper has been killed by a lion at a wildlife park in Nigeria after failing to secure the safety locks on the animal's enclosure while feeding the animal, multiple news outlets report.

On Saturday, Sept. 28, trained handler Babaji Daule, 35, was fatally mauled at Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Wildlife Park in Abeokuta, as reported by the BBC.

OOPL confirmed the incident occurred while Daule, from Bauchi, was taking guests to see the lion's feeding routine after hours.

Lion Shot Dead to 'Release its Grip on the Handler'

"The zookeeper, apparently, feeling comfortable with the animal, left the safety protection gate open and proceeded to feed the animal. He was mauled by the animal and died on the spot," OOPL said in a statement, the BBC reported.

"To prevent further mutilation of the body, the animal was put down immediately by personnel of the park," the statement continued, further noting that the lion was shot dead to "release its grip on the handler."

"It is important to state that this activity fell completely outside the standard feeding routine of the park," OOPL added in a statement.

Victim Suffered 'Fatal Injuries' to His Neck

Local police spokesperson Omolola Odutola confirmed the attack to reporters, according to the outlet, stating that the victim suffered "fatal injuries" to his neck.

According to the paper, the victim's body "was removed and taken to the mortuary at Ijaye General Hospital, while the wild lion was shot to release its grip on the handler," police stated.

The incident comes less than six months after another Nigerian zookeeper was killed by a lion at the Obafemi Awolowo University after the handler erroneously forgot to lock the gate while feeding the animal.