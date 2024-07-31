Paris Olympics 2024 Admits Opening Ceremony Show by Drag Queens Was Inspired by 'Last Supper' After Initially Trying to Deny It: Report

A Paris 2024 Olympics spokesperson has admitted that the controversial drag show version of "The Last Supper" seen in Friday's opening ceremony was indeed inspired by da Vinci's iconic mural, despite initially trying to strongly deny it amid intense backlash, according to a report.

This surprising admission came after the Paris Olympics initially tried to deny any inspiration from the iconic Christian mural, stating on X on Friday that it was simply a misunderstanding. The Paris Olympics 2024 has been mired in controversy, starting with the opening ceremony. Despite a power-packed performance by the ailing Celine Dion, the opening ceremony drew flak for showing drag queen enacting the "Last Supper."

Finally Admitting the Idea Behind the Show

"Thomas Jolly took inspiration from Leonardo da Vinci's famous painting to create the setting," an Olympics spokesperson admitted to The New York Post in a statement on Saturday, referring to the opening ceremony creative director.

"He is not the first artist to make a reference to what is a world-famous work of art. From Andy Warhol to The Simpsons, many have done it before him," the statement added.

The representatives initially tried to claim that Jolly was not parodying the world-famous artwork of Jesus and the 12 apostles, but rather paying homage to Greek mythology and the Feast of Dionysus.

However, as the backlash continued to grow, the spokesperson contacted The New York Post on Monday with an "updated statement" featuring "explanations" from Jolly himself. This statement notably omitted any reference to "The Last Supper" or da Vinci.

However, according to the outlet, the newly-offered explanation conveniently admitted that the show was in fact inspire by the "Last Supper."

According to the new explanation, it "depicts a great paean feast in which the gods of Olympus take part. In the foreground is the god of wine — father of Sequana, goddess of the Seine — portrayed in a comic way by the singer Philippe Katherine," referring to the moment a nearly naked man painted in all blue "served" on an oversize platter on the table in front of the performers.

Shocking, But True

The segment featured 17 performers, including three well-known "Drag Race France" contestants, in various states of undress, posed behind what looked like a long table. The eclectic group surrounded French DJ Barbara Butch, who wore a halo-like headpiece.

Many Christians viewed the flamboyant scene as blasphemous and intentionally disrespectful to their religion.

Former President Donald Trump called the spectacle "a disgrace."

The Bishops' Conference of France, representing the country's Catholic bishops, condemned the performance, describing it as "scenes of derision and mockery of Christianity, which we deeply deplore."

Meanwhile, Jolly has offered another explanation, claiming his inspiration for the controversial performance was actually a 17th-century painting titled "The Feast of the Gods" by Dutch artist Jan van Bijlert, which shows the Greek gods of Olympus gathered around a long table, the New York Times reported.

On Sunday, despite alternate explanations and denials, the Olympic organizers of the opening ceremony issued an apology for any "offense" caused by the scene, saying that there was "never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group" and that the aim was to "celebrate community tolerance."

However, the statement did not acknowledge that the performance was based on da Vinci's famous work.

The widespread anger provoked by the segment has led to an inevitable counter-backlash in recent days. On Monday, the hosts of "The View" advised viewers who were offended by the segment to get over it and "just turn the TV off!"

DJ Barbara Butch, the activist performer at the center of the controversy, is filing complaints over the relentless abuse she has allegedly received online following her widely publicized appearance at the ceremony. According to her lawyer, she has endured "anti-Semitic, homophobic, sexist, and grossophobic insults."