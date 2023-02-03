Who Is Veronika Rajek? Gisele Bundchen Lookalike Whose Cryptic Message Fueled Dating Rumors with Tom Brady Is Former Miss Slovakia Married to an Olympian

Slovakian model Veronika Rajek, who has openly expressed her love for Tom Brady and calls herself his biggest fan, has once again added fuel to blazing rumors of dating the NFL champion. The 26-year-old Slovakian bombshell took to social media and posted a message followed by a series of racy snaps hinting at Brady's retirement and his future.

Rajek has gained cult status among Tampa Bay supporters due to her adoring remarks for Brady. On Wednesday, the same day the 45-year-old former Buccaneers quarterback announced he was retiring from the NFL after 23 seasons, Rajek took to Instagram to share a message centered on "retirement."

Veronika's Message for Brady?

Hours after Brady announced his retirement Rajek posted a cryptic message on Instagram. "So hard to retire from beach days, so enjoy while they last," Rajek captioned the post which featured her modeling a vibrant red bikini.

And on Tuesday night, Rajek posted a celebratory Instagram story about "new beginnings" before lamenting Brady's "retirement from the beach" in a string of saucy photos that followed.

Rumors of a possible relationship between the blonde stunner and Brady, 45, began to circulate last year when Rajek showed out to a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game wearing a Brady shirt.

She praised the renowned quarterback beneath the string of sizzling photos, referring to him as a "legend," and then expressed her love for the single seven-time Super Bowl champion. Since then, she has posted a number of social media messages reiterating her admiration for Brady.

On Wednesday, Rajek once again added fuel to the rumors. Some speculated that the two were romantically linked after Brady's breakup with his longtime wife and model Gisele Bundchen in October because both posts were made just hours after Brady announced his retirement on Wednesday morning.

Back in December, the Fashion Nova ambassador gushed over the seven-time Super Bowl champion in an Instagram post after he orchestrated a last-minute win against the Saints.

"I saw the LEGEND and if somebody asks me again if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn't. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [greatest of all time]," Rajek wrote. "@tombrady thank you for an amazing show."

All About the Hot Lover

Brady's Instagram account has been flooded with messages since the time he retired. And there's one from Bundchen also. "Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life," the 42-year-old supermodel commented on Instagram in response to Brady's retirement reveal.

Brady and BÃ¼ndchen finalized their divorce in October after 13 years of marriage. Together they share a son, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. In addition, Brady co-parents Jack, a 15-year-old boy, with his ex, actress Bridget Moynahan.

While Bundchen's message is being seen as a nice gesture, fans are more busy guessing about the Slovakian bombshell and Brady's relationship.

However, Rajek, who once claimed that his body was "too dangerous" for social media and lamented that "life is harder for beautiful people," is married to fellow countryman and restaurateur Viktor Rajek.

Viktor Rajek is bobsledder and former Olympian. He competed at the 2006 Winter Olympics in the two-man and four-man events.

Rajek, who was crowned Miss Slovakia in 2016, has modeled for a number of fashion houses, including Moschino, Dolce & Gabbana, and Vera Wang.

The Vienna-based model now travels the world creating social media content after gaining more than 3 million followers on Instagram thanks to her stunning looks.

In February 2022, Brady announced his retirement from the NFL, only to change his mind 40 days later and reverse the decision. Months later, he announced his divorce from Bundchen.

Although the couple claimed they had merely "grown apart," many thought that Brady's decision to rejoin the NFL became a point of concern for Bundchen and ultimately resulted in their breakup.

Meanwhile, Rajek gained popularity as Brady's biggest fan. She has even been compared to Brady's ex-wife a lot due to her blonde hair, tan skin, and tall, lean frame.

The 6-foot tall model previously made headlines with the controversial assertion that "life is hard for beautiful people." She reportedly paid $85 for a breast exam to show her fans that her 36D cup size is legitimate.

She described how she was called a "desk" and a "giraffe" by students at school because of her lofty stature and formerly flat chest.

However, Rajek claims that most of the trolls who harass her now are women.