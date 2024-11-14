Who is Uri Geller? Self-Proclaimed Psychic Warns of Potential Assassination Plot Against Trump, Urges Musk to Protect Him

Israeli-British illusionist Uri Geller, famous for his spoon-bending acts and psychic claims, has raised alarms about the safety of President-elect Donald Trump. Geller suggested that Trump's life may be in danger from a "deep state" plot involving political motives. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Geller warned that a "Democrat hit squad" could be planning to assassinate Trump, similar to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963.

The renowned clairvoyant expressed a "bad feeling" about the situation, claiming that a secret group has the tools, motive, and willingness to target Trump. He urged Tesla CEO Elon Musk to help protect the former president. "My dear friends, I'm really concerned about Donald Trump's life," Geller wrote. "I have a BAD FEELING that something is being planned by the #deepstate! They have the TOOLS, the MOTIVE, and the WILLINGNESS."

Geller's message continued: "Their only means of comeback is to remove #Trump or they are finished!" He specifically called for Musk to assist in creating a "ring of steel" around Trump to ensure his safety. The illusionist also advised Trump to only trust those who he truly believes are loyal and reliable for his protection.

The warning from Geller comes on the heels of new revelations about threats against Trump. The US Justice Department recently uncovered an alleged assassination plot involving Iranian operatives. The plot was reportedly orchestrated by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which allegedly directed Afghan national Farhad Shakeri to monitor and eventually assassinate Trump.

Shakeri, who lives in Tehran, was reportedly tasked with carrying out other missions targeting U.S. and Israeli citizens before being ordered by the IRGC to focus on Trump. According to federal authorities, Shakeri was instructed to devise an assassination plan targeting Trump by October 7. Although Shakeri remains at large in Iran, prosecutors revealed that he had been in contact with law enforcement and recorded conversations about the plot.

Adding further to the intrigue, Geller's warnings also included a controversial message for Trump. He advised the former president not to trust organizations like the Pentagon, CIA, or Secret Service, which he claimed were influenced by President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama. Geller implied that these agencies could be involved in a conspiracy to sacrifice someone to eliminate Trump.

Geller's unusual public warning has sparked conversation about the potential for political violence against Trump, as well as the credibility of his claims about a "deep state" conspiracy. The Justice Department's ongoing investigation into the Iranian assassination plot highlights the real threats facing the former president. Despite Geller's dramatic appeal, it remains unclear what, if any, immediate action will be taken to ensure Trump's safety as the nation looks toward the 2024 election.