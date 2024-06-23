Who Is Shivon Zilis? Tesla CEO Elon Musk Has a Third Child With Neuralink Executive: Report

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a third child with an executive at Neuralink, his brain-chip implant company, it has been revealed, according to a report. Bloomberg reported on Saturday that Shivon Zilis, a director at Neuralink, had a child with Musk earlier this year. The child's name has not yet been revealed.

The birth came after Musk revealed in 2022 that he and Zilis had twins, conceived via in vitro fertilization. Musk, the world's second richest person with around $200 billion, has at least 12 children — six of them born in the past five years — including three with Zilis and three with Canadian pop star Grimes, as reported by Bloomberg.

Another Child With Neuralink Executive

Musk has jokingly remarked that he's "Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis," which he believes is "the biggest danger civilization faces." On Thursday, Musk shared a chart claiming that Europe is facing a "fertility crisis," and commented, "Civilization may end with a bang or with a whimper (in adult diapers)."

Bloomberg noted that Musk has long promoted the discredited theory that the world population is in decline.

The UN predicts that even though global growth rates are slowing, the world population will continue to increase, reaching 10 billion by the end of the century, according to the report.

This news comes amid accusations from several female employees at SpaceX, Musk's space exploration company, of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct.

Musk reportedly had a sexual relationship with an employee who joined the company as an intern and was hired shortly after completing college, before she ended the relationship.

Sexual Relationship With Employees

Musk reportedly sought relationships with other female employees at his rocket company, including one woman whom he repeatedly asked to have his children, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The report also mentioned that Musk had a month-long sexual relationship with a third woman who worked directly under him at SpaceX, before they ended their relationship.

Earlier this month, eight former SpaceX engineers — four men and four women — filed a lawsuit against Musk, alleging they were terminated after voicing concerns about harassment against women in the workplace.

The lawsuit claims that Musk's behavior created a "pervasively sexist culture" at SpaceX. It claims that female engineers frequently faced harassment, and their complaints were consistently disregarded.

"These actions ... had the foreseeable and actual result of offending, causing distress, and intruding upon plaintiffs' wellbeing so as to disrupt their emotional tranquility in the workplace," the engineers mentioned in the lawsuit.