Summer Wheaton: Glamorous Influencer Kills Cadillac Driver after Veering Onto the Wrong Side of the Road after Leaving Malibu Party July 4

A wellness influencer has been identified as the driver involved in a fatal crash that resulted in the death of a rideshare driver in Malibu. Summer Wheaton, 32, was driving on the Pacific Coast Highway when she crossed into the opposite lane. Her white Mercedes crashed into a Cadillac Escalade which was being driven by 44-year-old Martin Okeke.

According to ABC7, Okeke suffered "multiple traumatic injuries" and died at the scene. A passenger in his vehicle was also injured and had to be immediately transported to the hospital in critical condition. Wheaton was returning from a star-studded July 4th party at Nobu when the crash took place around 10:30 p.m.

Wheaton also had to be taken to the hospital, and authorities are currently investigating the cause of the collision. The Malibu Times reports that speed and/or alcohol have been identified as possible factors in the incident.

Wheaton, who has over 100,000 followers on Instagram, describes herself as a wellness advocate. She is the founder of two startups, one of which is a nonprofit focused on self-empowerment.

As of Tuesday, Wheaton had deleted her social media accounts and appeared to have deactivated her website.

On July 4, Wheaton attended the glamorous 'Red, White and Bootsy' party, alongside celebrities such as Mike Tyson, Blake Griffin, and Jamie Foxx. Guests enjoyed performances by Tyga and Wiz Khalifa, as well as Foxx.

Despite a dispute with city officials over a temporary use permit—denied due to non-compliance with traffic and safety conditions—the 'Red, White and Bootsy' party proceeded, now considered a code violation.

The fatal crash involving Wheaton occurred as Malibu residents advocate for improved safety measures on the perilous stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway. This incident follows a deadly accident in October that claimed the lives of four Pepperdine University students.

Since 2010, more than 60 people have died on this highway in accidents. Authorities are investigating the crash, with speed and alcohol identified as possible factors.

