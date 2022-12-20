Who is Tiffany Rose Williams? North Carolina Substitute Teacher Charged for Having Sex with Student

The Sampson County Sheriff's Office said Monday that a high school substitute teacher, who served as a lateral-entry teacher the previous year, has been charged after an investigation found she had sex with a student.

On Nov. 23, the sheriff's office received a complaint through the Lakewood High School Resource Officer regarding an inappropriate relationship between a substitute teacher and a student.

As a result, the complaint was referred to the Criminal Investigations Division for review. Upon investigation, enough probable cause was established to charge 32-year-old Tiffany Rose Williams, of Salemburg, with two counts of sexual acts with a student, one count of indecent liberties with a student and one count of indecent liberties with a child. Her bond was set at $40,000.

The sheriff's office said none of the alleged sexual encounters took place on the school's campus and school officials have been fully cooperative with the investigation.

Sampson County Schools told CBS 17 on Monday that Williams served as a substitute Nov. 16-21. Williams was a substitute for a half-day on Nov. 23 and was removed from the substitute list on that day, the same day the sheriff's office received the complaint.

The school system also said that Williams had been a lateral-entry teacher for one year at the school. She had started that job in August 2021 and resigned this past June.

Williams is one of several North Carolina teachers charged in the past few months with crimes involving students. In October, April Dawn Viney, 44, of Statesville, was charged with dissemination of obscenity after she sent sexually explicit images and videos of herself to a student, as previously reported.

In September, another Statesville teacher, Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey, who was arrested on suspicion of child sex crimes received additional charges after investigators learned that the juvenile victim went to the teacher's home nine times after her original arrest in August, during which she was under house arrest.