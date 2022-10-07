Who is April Viney? North Carolina Teacher Arrested for Sending Sexually Explicit Photos, Video of Herself to Student

A North Carolina high school teacher has been charged with sending a sexually explicit photos and video to a student.

April Dawn Viney, 44, of Statesville, N.C., is facing two felony charges of dissemination of obscenity.

Student Reported Viney to Authorities

Viney was charged after the student reported her to authorities. Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said that a report was received on Sept. 22 concerning a teacher sending a nude image and sexually explicit video of herself to a student.

Detective Elliot Lane with the Special Victims Unit located the student and conducted numerous interviews, processed cellphones and executed a search warrant for Viney's social media accounts.

The victim was a former student in Viney's class at West Iredell. However, at the time of the incident, the student was enrolled at the school online. The teacher was arrested on Tuesday and her bond has been set at $50,000.

Viney Suspended Without Pay

The educator had been teaching English at West Iredell High School since 2019. She was suspended without pay on Sept. 22, according to a statement from Dr. Boen Nutting, chief of strategic planning and student services for Iredell-Statesville Schools. Viney also served as an English teacher at South Iredell and Lake Norman high schools in 2002-07.

After hearing that nudes were allegedly sent to a student, parents sending their children to West Iredell High School were in shock.

"They most definitely should know better," mother Jessica Bailey said to WSOC-TV.

"You're here to protect the children and teach the children. If you're teaching them bad habits from the beginning, how are they supposed to make it in life."

"I don't like the fact of it because it's disgusting to me," said another mother, Christina Slaughter.

"She should know better because she's a grown adult."

Viney has been teaching since at least 2002, The Charlotte Observer reported.