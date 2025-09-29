Who Is Thomas Sanford? Michigan Church Attacker Who Killed Four and Set It on Fire Is Trump-Supporting Iraq War Veteran

The suspect, who allegedly drove his Chevy Silverado truck into a Mormon church before setting it on fire and opening fire on worshippers, has been identified as an Iraq War veteran who is an avid supporter of Trump.

Thomas Jacob Sanford, known to most as "Jake," was shot dead by police in the parking lot of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan, on Sunday. Jake, a 40-year-old father raising one child, carried out a terrifying attack that claimed the lives of at least four people and left eight others wounded during the rampage. Police are still investigating the deadly incident and the gunman's truck.

Deadly Rampage

Authorities said they are still combing through the charred wreckage of the church, searching for victims. They admitted that several people are still unaccounted for, with CNN reporting that as many as seven worshippers could be missing.

Photos shared on social media by Sanford's wife and family paint the picture of a conservative Christian household coping with the heavy burden of their young son's battle with Congenital Hyperinsulinism, a serious medical condition.

In one snapshot, Sanford is seen smiling with his wife and child while wearing a pro-Trump shirt that reads "Make Liberals Cry Again." The $15.95 shirt, sold on eBay, shows a cartoon image of Trump with his fist raised and the words "Re-elect Trump 2020."

Jake's wife and parents also often posted pro-Trump messages online, reflecting the family's strong political leanings.

On Sunday, just hours before authorities publicly identified Sanford, his mother had taken to social media to write a long post about Trump, expressing her hope that he would push for stricter rules on members of Congress.

"Life isn't a FREE RIDE!! No matter what JOB you have!!" she wrote.

She also frequently wrote about the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, suggesting she felt there was "more to" the shooting than what had been reported. After his death, she shared a heartfelt tribute, admitting, "I, like many others, have been feeling a deep pain in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk's assassination."

"When things like this happen, it only emboldens the sons and daughters of God to move quicker, jump higher and speak our light into the darkest places of the world and into the hearts of young hijacked minds. The movement of fierce and loving Christians is only emboldened because of the intent and murder of one of our own."

At one point, Sanford's mother lashed out online, writing that former FBI director James Comey should "rot in hell" after Trump announced his indictment.

Trump-Loving Killer

Sanford's wife also voiced her own political views back in 2021, posting: "Bring back Trump. Who voted for this?" The couple even placed a Trump sign outside their home, something visible on Google Maps.

Beyond politics, the family was deeply rooted in their Christian faith, often writing about their belief in God.

Police have not yet shared what they believe motivated Sanford's brutal attack on church members. Photos of the pickup truck he drove into the building show it was decorated with two large American flags.

Sanford served in the Marines from June 2004 to June 2008. He worked as an automotive mechanic and vehicle recovery operator, and between August 2007 and March 2008, he was deployed to Iraq under Operation Iraqi Freedom. During his time in service, he rose to the rank of sergeant and earned several honors, including the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, the Iraq Campaign Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal.

Authorities believe Sanford used gasoline or another accelerant to set the church on fire. They also confirmed finding explosive devices, though it's unclear if they were involved in starting the blaze.

The FBI has now taken charge of the case. Reuben Coleman, the acting special agent in charge of the Detroit field office, described the incident as "an act of targeted violence."

Police praised the extraordinary bravery shown inside the church, saying that some congregants put themselves in harm's way to protect the children, even using their own bodies as shields during the attack.

"They were shielding the children who are also present within the church, moving them to safety," Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye said.