Teacher Suspended after Showing Charlie Kirk Assassination Video to 10-Year-Old Children and Lecturing He Deserved to be Killed

Parents in Canada are furious after a teacher allegedly showed the graphic video of Charlie Kirk's assassination to students as young as 10 years old. The weird teacher has since been suspended for the insensitive and distasteful act.

The teacher went a step further and told the kids that Kirk deserved to die and even lectured them on anti-fascism and transgender issues, according to a report. "Several students from his class went home and complained to their parents, traumatized at witnessing the on-camera death, which they were forced to witness numerous times over," a source told the Toronto Sun after the shocking incident at a school in Toronto on Thursday.

Crazy and Insensitive

"Parents subsequently reached out to school administrators, who will be putting him on leave at the start of the school day September 12th 2025," the source said, adding, "While playing this video repeatedly, he gave a speech to his students regarding anti-fascism, anti-trans, and how Charlie Kirk deserved for this to occur."

On Friday, Jennifer Koptie, principal of Corvette Junior Public School in Toronto, sent a letter home to parents acknowledging that "students were said to have been shown a portion of the violent video."

"The video is believed to have been shown once by a staff member supervising the class who is not the homeroom teacher," Koptie noted.

In the letter, Koptie explained that the video was allegedly shown to grade 5 and 6 students — kids around 10 or 11 years old — by a staff member who had been filling in to supervise a French immersion class, not their usual teacher.

"While an investigation must still be conducted to learn all of the details, the report of this incident is extremely troubling and completely unacceptable," the letter continued.

"We recognize the seriousness of this matter and have taken immediate steps to follow all appropriate policies and procedures," Koptie wrote.

"The teacher has been relieved of all teaching responsibilities pending the outcome of the investigation and will not be at the school," the letter continued.

Koptie added that assistance is being offered to any student who may have been traumatized by the incident.

Social Media Outrage

The alleged incident has sparked outrage, with many demanding that the staff member be fired. "Someone needs to be fired over this," one commenter said. "No. They should of fired her immediately. I think this whacko wanted to instill fear into these kids. Speak up & you're next," wrote another.

Someone else added: "Good lord! The only good news is that the teacher was sent home. If any of this is true, they should indeed lose their teaching license!"

"Who is teaching our children? We need a full review of what's happening in Canadian classrooms," another user posted.

Koptie confirmed that the teacher "has been relieved of all teaching responsibilities pending the outcome of the investigation" by the Toronto District School Board.

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed on Wednesday while speaking at a Turning Point USA college event. A chilling video of the attack quickly spread online, showing the father of two struck by a bullet, slumping forward, and collapsing as blood poured from his neck.

The suspected shooter, Tyler Robinson, was arrested Friday after an extensive manhunt. Investigators say Robinson climbed onto a rooftop about 200 feet from the scene, fired a single fatal shot, and then fled.

Police later said Robinson hinted at or admitted to the crime before ultimately turning himself in more than three hours away in southwestern Utah. His family, after learning of his alleged role in the killing, urged him to surrender.