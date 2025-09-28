Gunman Pulls Up Boat and Opens Fire at Dockyard Restaurant Killing 3 and Leaving 8 Injured Before Fleeing on Vessel

A tragic scene unfolded on Saturday night in North Carolina when shots were fired from a passing boat into a packed waterfront restaurant, killing three people and leaving at least eight others injured, according to reports.

The shooter, whose identity is still not known, came by boat at a busy tourist spot in Southport, North Carolina, around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, according to city spokesperson ChyAnn Ketchum. Shots rang out near the American Fish Company, sending shock through the area, before the suspect fled the scene on the water using the Intracoastal Waterway toward Oak Island. A person of interest is being questioned by police in connection with the deadly shooting.

Midnight Terror

Officials said the gunman was alone on the boat. A little after 10 p.m., the U.S. Coast Guard spotted someone who fit the suspect's description pulling their boat onto a public ramp. Town officials quickly sent out an urgent alert, urging residents to stay indoors and avoid the area for their safety.

They wrote in a Facebook post just before 10 pm: "There are reports of an active shooter in the Southport Yacht Basin. There is an unknown number of injuries. Avoid the area and remain in your homes.

"Please report any suspicious activity immediately to 911."

The boat was described as a "white center console boat."

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office shared on social media that they were helping Southport police with the response, joining several other law enforcement agencies at the scene. They also asked the community to "keep all those affected, as well as our first responders, in your thoughts and prayers."

By 11:30 p.m., Star News reported that a person of interest was being questioned, though no arrests had been made.

At a 1 a.m. press conference on September 28, Southport Police Chief Todd Coring said investigators were working across two active crime scenes—one at the restaurant where the shooting happened and another on Oak Island, where the person of interest was being interviewed.

Gunman on the Loose

Chief Coring said it's still too early to know what motivated the attack, but assured residents that extra police patrols had been brought into Southport. "You are as safe as you can be right now," he told the community, noting that there was no longer an active threat.

Southport, located about 30 miles south of Wilmington along the Cape Fear River, is a popular coastal town. The yacht basin where the shots were fired sits at the southeastern tip of the state, where the Intracoastal Waterway, Cape Fear River, and Atlantic Ocean all meet.

The American Fish Company, a well-known local spot, describes itself as one of the neighborhood's favorite gathering places.

On Saturday nights, the venue usually features live music, with the band Bacon Grease playing from 7 to 10 p.m. The restaurant is one of several that line the marina, making it a lively weekend destination.