Who Is Teresa Theetge? Anti-White Cincinnati Police Chief Put on Administrative Leave Over Man-on-Woman Brawl Says She's Being Made a Scapegoat

A police chief under intense scrutiny says she's being made a scapegoat and insists she's "too good at her job" to be dismissed after being suspended over a shocking man-on-woman street fight in her crime-plagued city that made national headlines. Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge, who earns $203,000 a year, was put on paid administrative leave on Monday.

Her newly hired attorney, Stephen Imm, blasted the decision during a fiery press conference Tuesday morning. Imm revealed that Theetge — who has faced lawsuits accusing her of being biased against white officers — had been forced to resign last week. She stood silently beside him, dressed in black, as her attorney defended her.

Blame Game Begins

The suspension came after Theetge refused to resign amid mounting criticism over a violent mass brawl that erupted in downtown Cincinnati in July — an incident that drew international attention.

"Late yesterday she learned she was being placed on leave, there was no justification for this action," Imm said Tuesday.

"She's done nothing to deserve being removed from her position. The unfortunate conclusion we have to reach from these facts is that she's being used as a political scapegoat and a political pawn. Terry deserves better than this.

"There is no one better qualified or better equipped than Terry Theetge to confront crime in the city of Cincinnati right now.

"Her experience, talent, ability and expertise are needed more than ever. The loss of her leadership at this critical time is a blow to this city. It has made us less safe.

Imm insisted that rank-and-file Cincinnati police officers continue to support Chief Theetge.

He did not address the lawsuit filed earlier this year by several white officers who accused Theetge of blocking their promotions because of their race.

During a later Q&A, Imm claimed his client had been "hamstrung by politics," hinting that the decision to remove her may have already been made behind closed doors.

"Sentence has already been passed on Terry, they're looking for a scalp, they're looking for a scapegoat," he said.

Repeated Bias

Theetge sparked fury over how she handled a July incident in which a white woman was beaten by a group of men — an attack captured on video and widely shared online. Instead of condemning the violence, the police chief criticized reporters for taking the footage "out of context," though she never clarified what that context was supposed to be.

City Manager Sheryl Long confirmed the decision, adding that Assistant Chief Adam Hennie will take over as interim police chief.

Long said: "The City continues to face serious public safety challenges that underscore the need for stability at the command level.

"Our focus remains on maintaining stability within the department and ensuring the highest standards of service to our residents. I have full confidence in Interim Chief Hennie and the department's command staff to continue their dedicated work at this time."

Mayor Aftab Pureval added: "I fully support City Manager Long's decision. I'm confident that the Interim Chief, our entire police force and our administration will continue to put the safety of our residents above everything else."

The city found itself in the national spotlight after a violent brawl erupted in its downtown area.

The fight showed a man and a woman, identified only as Holly, being attacked by a group of Black men. Holly later said the assault left her with brain trauma, and images surfaced showing her with severe bruising from the attack.

In August, seven people were charged with three counts each of felonious assault and assault, along with two counts of aggravated riot.

At the time, Theetge described the incident as a massive riot involving around 100 people, noting that six people had suffered "unimaginable physical violence."

The brawl ignited a nationwide debate about public safety and race in the city, drawing comments from prominent figures including Vice President JD Vance and Elon Musk, who weighed in on the widely circulated footage.

Violence in the city has continued, with three people shot in the downtown area just last week. Among them was a man who was shot multiple times and killed inside a vehicle outside a bar in the early hours of Friday.

Off the streets, Theetge has been accused of both anti-white bias and sexism by four department veterans in a lawsuit.