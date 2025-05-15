Anna Plaksyuk: Russian Teacher Who Locked 11-Year-Old in Class and Then 'Stroked His Privates,' Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison

A female teacher has been handed a nine-year prison sentence by a Russian court over "violent acts of sexual nature" she commited against an 11-year-old student.

Anna Plaksyuk, 26, worked at a school in Toksovo in Leningrad Region, Russia, when she is said to have began abusing the child in November 2023.

Plaksyuk Accused of Stoking the Boy's Genitals as He Touched Her Breasts

Plaksyuk and the boy would allegedly lock themselves in her classroom during break times and kiss while she "stroked his private parts" over his clothing and "let him touch her breasts," local media reported.

The pair also allegedly communicated via text, telling each other they loved each other and exchanged explicit photos via WhatsApp. The alleged grooming continued until the child's mother found messages on his phone on January 31 and alerted the school's headteacher and local police.

Plaksyuk Claimed the Attraction was Mutual, Claimed Boy Showed 'Signs of Attention' and 'Made Compliments' Towards Her

Plaksyuk was arrested and charged with committing violent acts of a sexual nature against a minor. Upon her initial arrest, Plakysuk admitted to the police that she had secluded the boy in her classroom for their inappropriate encounters, but seemed to insinuate that the attraction was mutual.

She informed officers that her actions were initiated after the boy started showing "signs of attention" and "made compliments" towards her over several months.

Before being handed a nine-year prison sentence, Plakysuk had already spent over a year in pre-trial detention, and the married educator is now 27. At her trial, she was found guilty of "violent acts of a sexual nature committed against a person under 14 years of age", and has been prohibited from teaching for a year following her release from prison.