Who Is Teny Geragos? Glamorous Nepo Baby Defending Diddy is Expert in Handing Sexual Misconduct Cases as Her Famous Father's Clients Are Revealed

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has entrusted his defense to a millennial attorney, the daughter of a famous lawyer who has defended several celebrities—and who, just this week, secured a reduced sentence for the infamous Menendez brothers, Erik and Lyle. So who is this glamorous young lawyer defending Diddy, and how is she doing all that?

Teny Geragos, 34, gained widespread attention in the legal world for her unconventional approach to defending Diddy's innocence, as she used TikTok and primetime television as her platforms. Last September, after the music mogul was arrested and charged with sex trafficking in New York City, she began posting a series of short, one-minute videos online.

Iron Lady Inside Courtroom

Geragos has said in interviews that "misinformation spreads" online, and she has used social media to challenge Diddy's accusers and what she described as a "series of false claims" made "in the hopes of trying to get a payday."

Now that Diddy's trial is underway, the Loyola Law School alum is back in the spotlight. With nearly ten years of experience defending people accused of sexual assault, harassment, and other misconduct—as her firm proudly highlights—representing Diddy in one of the most high-profile trials in recent history marks a major milestone in her career.

Geragos is a founding partner at Agnifilo Intrater LLP, where she works alongside seasoned defense attorney Marc Agnifilo, known for representing prominent figures.

Often referred to as the "glamorous TikTok lawyer," she also shares a close bond with her father, Mark Geragos, a prominent attorney whose career likely inspired her own path in criminal defense.

In 2021, she married her college sweetheart, Ashwinn Krishnaswamy, in a lavish summer wedding at her parents' Los Angeles home, styled after Paris's Jardin du Luxembourg.

Geragos seems to have found her interest in the legal system early in her academic career. According to her LinkedIn profile, she earned her bachelor's degree in art history and media, culture, and communication from New York University in 2013.

That same year, she began her Juris Doctor studies at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles, completing the program in 2016.

During law school, she gained valuable experience by serving as a judicial extern for a Supreme Court Justice in Kings County, New York. She also interned with Brooklyn Defender Services and later took on another judicial externship at a U.S. District Court in Los Angeles. In 2015, she worked as a legal intern with the Legal Aid Society in the Bronx.

Star in Her own Right

Geragos also worked as a law clerk for both the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office and her father's firm, Geragos & Geragos, APC, where Mark Geragos is the lead attorney.

Her father has defended several celebrities over the years, including Chris Brown in his assault case involving Rihanna. He has also previously represented Sean "Diddy" Combs, Winona Ryder, Kesha, and Michael Jackson, as well as Susan McDougal during the 1990s Whitewater investigation connected to the Clintons.

Geragos began her legal career as a trial attorney at Brafman & Associates PC, a law firm based in New York City, according to her LinkedIn profile. She was admitted to the bar in both New York and California in 2017.

She spent nearly eight years at Brafman & Associates before becoming a founding partner at Agnifilo Intrater LLP.

Her legal background includes expertise in cases involving sexual misconduct, where she has served as counsel for both alleged victims and those facing accusations.