Who Was Shane Tamura? Gunman Shot Dead Four During Midtown NYC Rampage Was a Security Guard at a Casino Who Had Mental Health History

The gunman who shot dead at least four people at an office building in Midtown on Monday evening has been identified by law enforcement sources as a 27-year-old man from Las Vegas who was recently working as a security guard at a casino.

Shane Tamura was identified by authorities as the gunman who entered 345 Park Avenue—a luxurious 44-story building—and opened fire killing one police officer and at least three civilians before taking his own life. Authorities confirmed that one other person was also injured in the deadly attack. According to sources, officials found a vehicle at the scene with Nevada license plates that was registered to Tamura.

Mindlessly Fired at People

The gunman was found dead on the 33rd floor of the building—where Blackstone's headquarters are located—after taking his own life with a gunshot wound. A photo obtained by The New York Post revealed that Tamura held a concealed carry permit issued in Las Vegas, valid until 2027.

Sources also said that he was most recently employed as a casino security guard.

Surveillance footage captured the gunman walking into the high-rise with an assault rifle around 6:30 p.m., during the evening rush hour.

Tamura's actions triggered chaos inside the sleek tower, which is home to the NFL headquarters, Blackstone, and several other major New York City companies.

A photo that is being circulated on social media shows streaks of blood on the assault rifle Tamura used during his deadly attack.

The weapon, a .223-caliber AR-15 made by Palmetto State Armory, was fitted with a black scope, a handguard, and a shoulder sling.

Tamura, a former high school football player with a documented history of mental health struggles, traveled across the country before carrying out the attack, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, said.

CNN reported that Tamura had a silencer attached to his rifle when he began shooting in the lobby around 6:30 p.m. The weapon was also equipped with a scope and a strap.

Unexpected Attack

The mayhem began when Tamura walked into the lobby of 365 Park Avenue armed with an assault rifle and opened fire on NYPD Officer Islam and three other individuals. He then moved toward the elevator area, where he shot a security guard. Before taking the elevator to the 33rd floor, he let a woman exit one of the elevators unharmed.

Upon reaching the 33rd floor, Tamura shot at least one more person before taking his own life.

Videos posted online showed officers in tactical gear entering the building with weapons drawn. Another clip, shared by Fox 5, captured several officers carrying an injured person while others appeared to be assisting someone lying on the floor.

Officer Didarul Islam, who was working as a private security guard at the time, was shot dead in the lobby. Another victim was in critical condition Monday night, fighting for their life. Tisch said in a social media post that authorities believe Tamura acted on his own.

Witnesses recounted scenes of widespread panic as shots rang out. "I was at work and this guy came in with an assault rifle and started shooting," one man said. "I was in the lobby at work."

Jessica Chen, who was on the second floor of the 44-story skyscraper, said she was attending a presentation with around 150 others when the gunfire began.

"We heard multiple shots go off in quick succession from the first floor, and a lot of us just rushed into the room," Chen told ABC News.