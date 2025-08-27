Jay Cutler: Former NFL Star Gets Jail Time after Cutting Plea Deal in DUI Arrest in Tennessee

Jay Cutler has agreed to serve a short jail sentence as part of a plea deal with prosecutors to resolve his DUI case in Tennessee. The former quarterback for the Broncos, Bears, and Dolphins will have to spend a few more days in jail after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor DUI charge, according to TMZ.

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors in Williamson County will drop the weapons charge that had been filed against the former athlete. The 42-year-old, Cutler, who was formerly married to Kristin Cavallari, was arrested in October 2024 near Nashville, Tennessee, after allegedly driving under the influence and crashing into the back of another vehicle.

More Time Behind the Bars

The former quarterback received a four-day jail sentence, which he is expected to start serving at the end of the month. Cutler had also been charged with possession of a weapon while under the influence after police found a rifle and a loaded Glock in his car.

That charge was dropped once he surrendered the weapon.

Besides, the longtime Chicago Bears signal-caller will be placed on supervised probation for one year. He was also fined $350 and ordered to complete a DUI safety course, while his Tennessee driver's license has been suspended for a year.

Cutler was involved in a car crash in Franklin, Tennessee, in October where officers reported that he appeared to be under the influence.

The former Pro Bowl quarterback had crashed with the back of another car, and police said that he was slurring his words and refused to perform field sobriety tests.

A blood sample was later collected from him at a nearby hospital.

No End to His Troubles

After the incident, Cutler initially faced charges of DUI, reckless driving for failing to avoid a crash, refusal to submit to testing, and possession of a firearm while impaired. Those charges were dropped under the plea agreement.

Cutler, who played his college football at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, spent 12 years in the NFL.

Selected 11th overall by the Denver Broncos, he spent three seasons in Denver before being traded to the Chicago Bears.

He was best known for his time in Chicago, where he led the team to the NFC Championship game in 2010 and played for eight seasons.

He spent one season with the Miami Dolphins in 2017 before officially retiring from football.

Beyond his playing career, Cutler is best known for his marriage to reality TV personality Kristin Cavallari.