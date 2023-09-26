Who Is Sydney Powell? Ohio Woman Killed Mother with Frying Pan, Stabbed Her Multiple Times After She Found Out Daughter Was Expelled from College

A 23-year-old woman from Ohio killed her mother with an iron skillet after stabbing her multiple times after her mother found out that her daughter had been expelled from college. Sydney Powell of Akron was found guilty of murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence in connection with the savage killing of healthcare worker Brenda Powell, 50, the Summit County Prosecutor's Office said.

Sydney Powell, a former student of Mount Union University, broke down in tears in the Summit County Common Pleas courtroom following her conviction by a jury on Wednesday, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.

Ruthlessly Murdered Her Mother

"In March of 2020, Powell struck Brenda Powell in the head with an iron skillet, then stabbed her nearly 30 times in the neck," the office said in a release.

On March 3, 2020, police found Brenda with severe injuries inside her residence on Scudder Drive. Both Brenda and her daughter, who was 19 years old at the time, were rushed to a hospital. Brenda died of the injuries she sustained.

Prosecutors said that Powell attacked her mother, who was a child life specialist at Akron Children's Hospital, while she was on the phone with school officials.

In the course of the trial, the defense contended that Sydney was afflicted with schizophrenia, asserting that she should not be held responsible for the murder.

James Reardon, one of three defense experts who provided this diagnosis, mentioned that Sydney suffered a psychotic break at the time of the incident. She considered her mother as her closest confidante, making this tragedy particularly poignant.

However, Sylvia O'Bradovich, a psychologist enlisted by the prosecutors, contested the diagnosis, stating that Sydney did not meet the legal criteria for insanity at the time of the crime.

O'Bradovich acknowledged Sydney's mental health challenges, including borderline personality traits, malingering, and an anxiety disorder, as reported by the Beacon Journal.

Complicated case

Steven Powell, Sydney's father, and Brenda's husband, along with the maternal grandmother Betsy Brown, had advocated for a resolution without going through a trial. Nevertheless, the prosecution insisted on having a jury make the decision.

"Sydney stopped attacking with the pan, presumably went to the kitchen with a knife," Assistant Prosecutor Brian Stano said.

"She had to switch weapons and keep attacking her," he said, adding that Sydney carried out the deadly attack because she didn't want her secret to be revealed.

"Just the knife just in the neck multiple times? That is purposeful. That is trying to end someone," Stano said.

Following the verdict, defense attorney Donald Malarcik declined to comment.

Sydney's sentencing has been slated for September 28. She could receive a maximum of life imprisonment with the possibility of parole after 15 years, along with additional time for the conviction related to tampering with evidence.