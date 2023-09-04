Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Heading for Divorce as Jonas Brother Singer Hires Top Attorney after Being Left to Solo Parenting Their Two Children

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reportedly heading for a divorce after four years of marriage. According to People, the 34-year-old Jonas Brothers singer has also reportedly retained a divorce attorney. Joe has also been seen without his wedding ring in recent weeks, particularly since at least August 11.

The pair married in two ceremonies in 2019, with the first in Las Vegas on the evening following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. TMZ had previously reported that the musician and actor had been meeting with divorce lawyers. Sources with knowledge of the matter also indicated that Joe was getting ready to submit divorce paperwork.

End of a Four-Year Marriage

Sources told the outlet that the couple has been facing "serious problems" for a minimum of six months, and during the past three months, Joe has been responsible for taking care of their two young children "virtually all of the time."

On August 11, Joe was seen in New York City donning a laid-back ensemble consisting of a black T-shirt and matching shorts, which accentuated his well-toned, tattooed physique.

He adopted a somewhat inconspicuous appearance by wearing a black baseball cap and sunglasses, all the while clutching an iced coffee and a Puma shopping bag in his hands. Noticeably absent from his left ring finger was the customary wedding band he typically wears to commemorate his marriage to Sophie.

Sources also told TMZ that Joe has been taking on the majority of parenting responsibilities in recent months. They revealed that he had been looking after their two young daughters, namely Willa, who is three years old, and a one-year-old girl whose name hasn't been disclosed publicly, "virtually all of the time" for the past three months.

The exact whereabouts and reasons for this arrangement involving Joe taking the lead are unclear, although it should be noted that Sophie has continued her acting career since the conclusion of her HBO series, Game Of Thrones.

As a result of this arrangement, he has been managing single-handed parenting duties even while on tour with his brothers, Nick and Kevin Jonas, as part of The Jonas Brothers.

He is reportedly still the primary caregiver for their children at present.

The couple typically maintains a private stance regarding their family life. Sophie, in particular, refrained from sharing any photos that would reveal her pregnancy until after giving birth to their daughter, Willa, and both Joe and Sophie have revealed very little about their younger daughter.

On The Rocks

Specifics regarding the reasons behind the couple's separation are limited. They haven't been seen together in public for several months, and the most recent photograph of them together appears to be from April when they were spotted arriving at an afterparty in London, where Joe was serving as a DJ.

Earlier this year, both Joe and Sophie were still attending public events together as a couple. However, in recent weeks, Joe has been noticed without his wedding ring on, further suggesting changes in their relationship status.

Despite the apparent changes in their relationship, both Joe and Sophie continued to put on a strong face. Sophie reportedly attended a Jonas Brothers concert at Yankee Stadium just one day after Joe was seen without his wedding ring on August 11. She was seen enjoying herself alongside Nick's wife, Priyanka Chopra, and Kevin's wife, Danielle Jonas.

However, there don't appear to be any photographs of Sophie and Joe together that night. Sophie does not appear to have attended any subsequent Jonas Brothers shows.

Adding complexity to the situation, Joe later reappeared wearing his wedding ring. On August 21, he was spotted with the ring on again, and he also had it on during a Jonas Brothers performance in Detroit, Michigan, on August 24.

Joe is currently on tour with his band, the Jonas Brothers, and according to TMZ, his children are accompanying him on the tour.

However, it appears that Game of Thrones star Sophie has a different vision for their children's education, suggesting that she would prefer an extended educational experience overseas for them.

In an interview with Us Weekly last year, the Emmy-nominated actress revealed her desire to return to her native UK to raise her family. "I miss England so much," she confessed at the time. "The people, the attitude, everything."

"I'm slowly dragging my husband back. I really love living in America but, for my mental health, I have to be around my friends and my family."

The couple first met in 2016 when Joe's agent introduced them, believing they would get along well. Their first meeting took place at a bar, which Sophie described to Elle in 2020 as a somewhat rugged establishment and spent hours taking while standing in a corner.

"I remember the two of us spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we just found a space far in the corner and we just talked," Sophie said.

"We talked for hours, and hours, and hours. And I was, like, not bored. It wasn't contrived. It wasn't small talk—it was just so easy. And soon we were, like, inseparable. I went on tour with him."

Joe proposed to Sophie Turner on October 17, 2019, with a $150,000 engagement ring. They got engaged in October 2017 and exchanged vows on May 1, 2019, in a Las Vegas, Nevada wedding ceremony.