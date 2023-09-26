Texas Pastor Who Downloaded BDSM and Bestiality-Themed Child Porn on Church Computer Sentenced

A Georgetown, Texas, man who worked as a pastor in Round Rock has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for an enhanced charge of possession of child pornography.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Sept. 21 that 57-year-old David Lloyd Walther has been sentenced to 70 months in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release. He has also been ordered to pay restitution of $61,000.

The DOJ said according to court documents, Walther knowingly searched for, downloaded, distributed and possessed child sexual abuse material, including child pornography – some of which depicted prepubescent children – using BitTorrent.

During a search of Walther's devices, including a computer belonging to the church, officials found two large computer hard drives containing more than 100,000 images and more than 5,000 videos depicting child sexual abuse.

The probable cause affidavit states that the pastor had a computer folder titled "BDSM," which contained graphic CSAM, including an image of a nude boy with a collar on his neck being sexually abused, a similar image of a female toddler, and images of nude young boys and girls being restrained by ropes and tools.

Walther also created a computer folder titled "Zoo," which, among other abhorrent material, contained a bestiality video involving a dog and a female toddler "likely less than three years old," the document states.

Additionally, federal authorities said that the defendant had downloaded and saved several videos depicting young girls, some of whom appeared to be prepubescent, being sexually abused by adult men. Walther pleaded guilty to the enhanced charge against him in June.

"Many families in the Round Rock area placed their trust in this man when he served as a leader in faith for their community," said Jaime Esaparza, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas. "I hope that those families can find comfort in knowing our law enforcement partners and justice system are committed to protecting them, ensuring that predators such as Walther cannot continue to pose a threat to innocent children."

"This case was especially disturbing given the defendant's position of trust in the community," said Special Agent in Charge Oliver E. Rich, Jr. for the FBI San Antonio Division. "This sentencing sends a strong message to child predators that the FBI and our law enforcement partners will never relent in our duty to protect children from sexual abuse and exploitation wherever these crimes are present in our nation."